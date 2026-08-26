Jagran Correspondent, Shahjahanpur: A video from Uttar Pradesh's Sahjahanpur has gone viral in which the councilors can be seen pledging to distribute the profit of the government projects equally among them. While the video is reportedly a year old, it has led to a massive controversy, especially amid the allegations of the use of poor-quality products in the infrastructure projects.

Viral Video Sparks Row In the viral video, the councilors can be seen taking water in their hands before pledging to allegedly distribute the profits. Apart from this, the local representatives are also seen pledging to unite and fight together if a probe is launched against any of them. The video has led to a massive controversy; however, the councilors have alleged that the old video has been circulated to defame them.

शपथ लेते शाहजहांपुर के पार्षद pic.twitter.com/ntw6Bkmyy0 — anshul saxena (@rudrasaxena) August 25, 2026 The councilors further stated that the allegations were false as they were talking about the equal distribution of the funds to carry out the development works. "The video that has been circulated is from the e-Smart protests. Someone from our own community circulated it. This video is being misrepresented," Lalu Pujari, Councilor, told Jagran. ALSO READ: Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: How Eligible Women Can Secure Rs 2,500 Monthly; Step-By-Step Guide

'Old Video Being Circulated' "An old video is being recirculated to tarnish the image of the councilors. We showed solidarity in opposing the E-Smart company. There is no question of being a part of corruption," Anoop Gupta Gupta, another Councilor, added. On being asked about the viral video, Mayor Archana Verma refused to give any clarification.

"We have seen the video of the councillors, but we don't know what they are swearing on and what income they are referring to. This is a matter between councillors, and we cannot comment on this matter," the mayor was quoted as saying by Jagran.

ALSO READ: US Family Massacre: 8 People, Including Kids, Killed After 'Angry Son' Opens Fire In Montana Before Setting House On Fire The video has been shared by several netizens and pressure groups, alleging corruption on the ground level. However, the video is old and has not been independently verified by The Daily Jagran.