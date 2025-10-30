The district court dismissed the petition filed by the Waqf Board and Sanjauli Mosque Committee. The district court gave its verdict in favour of the municipal corporation as the petitioners were not able to provide any concrete document to prove their case.

The district court in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla upheld the decision of the Shimla Municipal Corporation court to demolish the Sanjauli mosque.

Jagat Pal, the local advocate in the Sanjauli Mosque case, stated that the entire mosque in Sanjauli is illegal, and now the district court has upheld the Municipal Court's decision.

He called for the Shimla Municipal Corporation to immediately demolish this illegal structure to avoid further hurt to the sentiments of the people of the Sanjauli area.

Bhupendra Atri, the Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner, issued a decision to demolish the mosque on May 3, 2025.

The Municipal Corporation Commissioner has also ordered the demolition of the mosque's lower two floors. A previous order to demolish the mosque's lower three floors was issued on October 5 last year.

What is Sanjauli mosque row?

The Sanjauli Mosque controversy erupted after a young man was beaten in Matiyana of Shimla district, prompting protests by the Hindu organisations.

On September 11 2024, the Sanjauli Mosque Committee offered to demolish the portion that was being termed as illegal.

On October 5, the Municipal Corporation Commissioner's court approved the demolition of three floors of the mosque.

Following this, on May 3, 2025, an order was given to demolish the two lower floors as well. The petitioners then moved to the district court against the order. Now, the District Court also declared the structure illegal and ordered its demolition.