A major break-in and theft was reported in the upscale Adajan area of Surat, Gujarat, where thieves targeted the showroom of Palmonas, a popular jewellery brand co-owned by Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. The showroom was reportedly targeted on Tuesday morning. Upon being alerted about the incident, teams from the Adajan police and the Crime Branch arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.

Palmonas Showroom Robbed In Surat According to reports, an unidentified man carried out the heist by first breaking the showroom's shutter locks. After gaining entry inside, the culprit smashed the glass display boxes and fled the scene with highly valuable ornaments. Teams from the Surat Crime Branch, along with the Adajan police, have arrived at the scene and are carrying out an investigation.

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“QR codes and barcodes are linked to the products in the showroom. We are matching the physical stock with the company’s software and inventory records. The exact quantity and value of the stolen jewellery will be known after the stock audit,” Adajan police Inspector said.

What is Palmonas? Palmonas is an Indian demi-fine jewellery brand, founded by Dr Amol Patwari and Pallavi Mohadikar. The brand offers affordable, everyday luxury accessories made from materials like sterling silver, surgical-grade stainless steel, and 18K gold plating. The brand was launched in 2022, with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor later joining as a co-founder in March 2024.