Stray Dogs Row: Ahead of the key Supreme Court ruling on the dog issue, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), recently, directed all the NGOs working with it for sterilisation and immunisation of canines to first pick up "ferocious" dogs from the vulnerable places. The civic body also asked them to maintain a record of the same, including CCTV footage.

MCD's zonal veterinary officers are asked to work with the NGOs and hand over the stray dogs to the nearest animal birth control centres (ABCs) in their areas. They are instructed to ensure that the stray dogs picked up are recorded through the 311 mobile application. The daily reports from their respective areas are submitted to the officials concerned, the MCD said.

Key Hearing In SC On Friday The Supreme Court's order on August 11 directing authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the animals to dog shelters, had triggered a huge outrage by the animal rights activists. The top court had ordered the authorities to immediately create dog shelters and report to it about the creation of such infrastructure within eight weeks. As the row snowballed, the apex court agreed to hear review petitions. The top court will pronounce its verdict on Friday.