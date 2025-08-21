Delhi CM's Attacker: Rajesh Khimji Sakriya, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's attacker, has been in the news since his criminal act of assaulting a sitting CM at her residence in Delhi on Wednesday. The Delhi CM was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in Delhi's Civil Lines on Wednesday morning, triggering massive outrage in the political circle in Delhi.

Who Is Rajesh Khimji Sakriya ? Sakriya (41) resided with his wife, son and parents at Gokul Park on Kotharia Road in Gujarat's Rajkot city is an auto-rickshaw driver. The Delhi police launched a probe into the matter after arresting the accused. Delhi Police's Special Cell, IB and other intelligence agencies have been jointly interrogating the accused.

Here Are Some Shocking Details About the Accused that Emerged From The Police Probe - According to a report by Aajtak, Sakriya is not only a dog lover, but also has compassion for monkeys. - Initial investigation revealed that the accused has been visiting Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. - He also staged a hunger strike in Ayodhya in May this year, demanding protection for the monkeys. - Sakriya had also participated in a demonstration in Rajkot for animal rights. Aaj Tak reported that during interrogation, the accused told that he had seen in his dream that a dog was sitting on the Shivling, due to which the accused felt that Lord Shiva has chosen him to raise the voice of dogs. He also told that a few days ago he had seen a video in which there was talk of building a shelter home for dogs in Delhi.

My Son Has No political links: Mother Meanwhile, Bhanuben Sakaria, the mother of Sakriya, claimed her son was not affiliated to any political party and had gone to the national capital to protest against the Supreme Court's order on stray dogs. After he was taken into custody, the Rajkot police reached his residence and questioned his mother.

Later talking to reporters, Bhanuben claimed her son, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, was not affiliated to any political party. She further claimed her son is an animal lover, who went to Delhi to take part in a protest against the recent Supreme Court order to relocate all stray dogs from streets of the national capital to shelters.

"He loves dogs, cows and birds. That is why he was upset after the SC said all the stray dogs in Delhi should be captured. He went to Haridwar a few days back and then told us over phone that he will go to Delhi to participate in protests in support of dogs," she said. "That's all he told us over the phone when we asked when he would return," Bhanuben claimed.

Sakriya Sent To Five-Day Police Remand Sakriya has been sent on five-day police remand for further investigation after late night court approval. On the other hand, the Union government has accorded 'Z' category VIP security cover to the Delhi Chief Minister following an attack on her, official sources said on Thursday.