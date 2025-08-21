Delhi CM Attack: The Central government has accorded Z-category security cover by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with significant changes made to her security protocol following the recent attack on her during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ at her camp office in Civil Lines on Wednesday. Security measures around the Chief Minister will be considerably strengthened during public hearings. Henceforth, individuals will not be permitted to approach the Chief Minister directly. Additionally, all complaints presented at these events will undergo preliminary verification before being addressed.

CRPF personnel arrived at the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday morning to take charge of her security from the Delhi Police. Additional deployments have also been made in and around the CM's residence and office to ensure round-the-clock protection. ALSO READ: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Attacker Rajesh Sakriya Sent To 5-Day Police Custody; What We Know So far Delhi CM was conducting a Jan Sunwai (public meeting) at her residence in Civil Lines, North Delhi, when she was allegedly attacked by a man from Gujarat who had posed as a complainant to present a grievance. The accused, 41-year-old Rajesh Khimji Sakriya from Rajkot, Gujarat, has been arrested and taken into five-day custody.

The Delhi Police confirmed that Rajesh Khimji has been booked for attempted murder under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Describing him as a “serial offender,” police stated that he has a history of criminal cases in Gujarat, though many of them ended in acquittal.

Delhi CM Reakha Gupta Security Details The Chief Minister currently has a ‘Z-plus’ security cover, managed by the Delhi Police’s security unit, which is also responsible for safeguarding Cabinet ministers. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs’ ‘Yellow Book’, which sets the protocol for VIP and VVIP security, a ‘Z’ category protectee is typically assigned 22 to 25 personnel, including Personal Security Officers (PSOs), escorts, watchers, and eight static armed guards.