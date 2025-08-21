- By Yashashvi Tak
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Delhi CM Attack: The Central government has accorded Z-category security cover by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with significant changes made to her security protocol following the recent attack on her during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ at her camp office in Civil Lines on Wednesday. Security measures around the Chief Minister will be considerably strengthened during public hearings. Henceforth, individuals will not be permitted to approach the Chief Minister directly. Additionally, all complaints presented at these events will undergo preliminary verification before being addressed.
CRPF personnel arrived at the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday morning to take charge of her security from the Delhi Police. Additional deployments have also been made in and around the CM's residence and office to ensure round-the-clock protection.
ALSO READ: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Attacker Rajesh Sakriya Sent To 5-Day Police Custody; What We Know So far
Delhi CM was conducting a Jan Sunwai (public meeting) at her residence in Civil Lines, North Delhi, when she was allegedly attacked by a man from Gujarat who had posed as a complainant to present a grievance. The accused, 41-year-old Rajesh Khimji Sakriya from Rajkot, Gujarat, has been arrested and taken into five-day custody.
The Delhi Police confirmed that Rajesh Khimji has been booked for attempted murder under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Describing him as a “serial offender,” police stated that he has a history of criminal cases in Gujarat, though many of them ended in acquittal.
Delhi CM Reakha Gupta Security Details
The Chief Minister currently has a ‘Z-plus’ security cover, managed by the Delhi Police’s security unit, which is also responsible for safeguarding Cabinet ministers. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs’ ‘Yellow Book’, which sets the protocol for VIP and VVIP security, a ‘Z’ category protectee is typically assigned 22 to 25 personnel, including Personal Security Officers (PSOs), escorts, watchers, and eight static armed guards.
In the case of a ‘Z-plus’ protectee, the deployment is nearly doubled, involving around 60 personnel working in shifts. This includes enhanced security at the protectee’s residence and during their movements in a cavalcade.
According to the Indian Express report, sources said, “Security officials may introduce measures to ensure complainants maintain a certain distance from the Chief Minister while still being able to voice their concerns.”
“The complainants may also be required to share their grievances with security personnel or the CM’s staff first before meeting the Chief Minister,” sources further said.
ALSO READ: 'Cowardly Attack Won’t Break My Spirit...': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Vows Stronger Comeback After Assault
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Attack
Among former Chief Ministers, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was provided ‘Z-plus’ security during his tenure following multiple attacks. In contrast, former Congress CM Sheila Dikshit, who served for 15 years, was assigned ‘Z’ category security.