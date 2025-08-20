Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said that the attack on her during a public grievance or ‘Jan Sunwai’ hearing was a cowardly attempt to break her resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people. She said that she is feeling better now and will soon be seen working among the public again.

आज सुबह जनसुनवाई के दौरान मेरे ऊपर हुआ हमला केवल मेरे ऊपर नहीं, बल्कि दिल्ली की सेवा और जनता की भलाई के हमारे संकल्प पर किया गया एक कायराना प्रयास है।



स्वाभाविक है कि इस हमले के बाद मैं सदमे में थी, परन्तु अब बेहतर महसूस कर रही हूँ। मैं अपने सभी शुभचिंतकों से निवेदन करती हूँ कि… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) August 20, 2025

CM Rekha Gupta sustained injuries to her hands and head. In response to the matter, she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but I am feeling better now. I request all my well-wishers to please not bother to meet me. I will be seen working among you very soon. Such attacks can never break my spirit and resolve to serve the public. Now I will be among you with more energy and dedication than ever before. Jan Sunwai and resolving public problems will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support is my biggest strength."

The CMO has said that the attack was planned, and videos have surfaced showing the attacker recceing Gupta’s ancestral home. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunwai The Chief Minister was attacked by a man identified as Rajesh Sakria, who hails from Gujarat’s Rajkot. He met the CM in the guise of a petitioner during Jan Sunwai and then slapped, pushed and pulled her hair. A case in connection with an attempt to murder has been filed against Sakria, and further details are awaited.