Jagran Correspondent, Hamirpur: Residents of Bundelkhand will soon have direct rail connectivity to Mumbai following a Railway Board order issued on August 10. A new Amrit Bharat Express, the first on this route, will operate four days a week between Subedarganj (Prayagraj) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminal in Mumbai, replacing the special trains (04115 and 04116) currently in service.

According to a letter issued by Railway Board Director Sanjay R. Neelam on August 10, train numbers 14121 and 14122 will now operate as the Amrit Bharat Express, connecting Subedarganj (Prayagraj) directly and Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminal.

- The service will run twice a week from each end. Train 14121 will depart Subedarganj on Thursdays and Fridays, while Train 14122 will depart Lokmanya Tilak Terminal on Fridays and Sundays.

- Designed to improve connectivity across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the train will stop at several major stations, including:

- Fatehpur,

- Govindpuri

- Sumerpur

- Ragaul

- Banda

- Chitrakoot Dham

- Karvi

- Satna

- Maihar

- Katni

- Jabalpur

- Narsinghpur

- Pipariya

- Itarsi

- Khandwa

- Bhusaval

- Nashik Road

- Kalyan

- Thane

Local Business Leaders Welcome New Amrit Bharat Express

The City Industry Trade Board has warmly welcomed the announcement of the new Amrit Bharat Express, stating that the service will significantly accelerate regional development and trade.

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Trade Board President Mahesh Gupta 'Deepu', Chairman Anuj Gupta, and General Secretary Shyam Lal Gupta praised the Railway Ministry's initiative to enhance regional connectivity through the Amrit Bharat Express.