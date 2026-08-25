- By PTI
- Tue, 25 Aug 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
- Source:PTI
- SC dismissed Tarun Tejpal's plea for surrender exemption.
- Tejpal directed to surrender within two weeks by court.
- Convicted for 10 years rigorous imprisonment in 2013 rape case.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed journalist Tarun Tejpal's plea seeking exemption from surrendering following his conviction and sentence of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Bombay High Court in a 2013 rape case.
SC Dismisses Tarun Tejpal's Plea
A bench of Justice Alok Aradhe directed Tejpal to surrender within two weeks. The bench listed his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence for hearing on September 22, subject to filing of the surrender certificate. On August 6, the high court convicted Tejpal of rape and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years, overturning his acquittal by the trial court five years ago.
STORY | SC dismisses Tarun Tejpal's plea, directs him to surrender within two weeks
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed journalist Tarun Tejpal's plea seeking exemption from surrendering following his conviction and sentence of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Bombay… pic.twitter.com/ezesycX5b5
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2026
Former editor of Tehelka, Tejpal, was convicted of raping a junior colleague inside a hotel elevator in 2013 during an event organised by the magazine in Goa. Earlier, the 62-year-old journalist had claimed that he was a political victim.
(Note: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff. Credit: PTI)
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