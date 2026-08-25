The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed journalist Tarun Tejpal's plea seeking exemption from surrendering following his conviction and sentence of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Bombay High Court in a 2013 rape case.

SC Dismisses Tarun Tejpal's Plea

A bench of Justice Alok Aradhe directed Tejpal to surrender within two weeks. The bench listed his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence for hearing on September 22, subject to filing of the surrender certificate. On August 6, the high court convicted Tejpal of rape and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years, overturning his acquittal by the trial court five years ago.