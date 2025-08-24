Tamil Nadu Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday stated that several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to heavy rainfall for the next few days. The weather department stated that apart from heavy rainfall, the coastal regions are also likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds. The continuous rainfall is expected to provide relief from the scorching heat; however, it is also likely to lead to issues like waterlogging and power outages in key regions. The weather department has advised the residents to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences.

While providing details, the weather department stated that several regions of the state, including Western Ghats, Puducherry, Karaikal, Nilgiris, Tenkasi, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Theni, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, and Perambalur, are set to receive moderate to heavy rainfall till August 30. It further stated that the residents of these regions are likely to witness cloudy skies and strong winds for most of the days.

Chennai weather: Rain likely for next few days The residents of Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall in the early hours of Sunday, leading to waterlogging in several key areas of the city. The weather department stated that the city is expected to witness similar weather conditions for the next few days, adding that the intensity of rain is likely to reduce after August 30. While the maximum temperature of the city is likely to be calculated at 34 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.