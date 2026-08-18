Days after journalist Tarun Tejpal was sentenced to 19 years in a 2013 sexual assault case, the Goa government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking an enhanced sentence for him, contending the case warrants imprisonment for life.

Tejpal was convicted of rape by the Bombay High Court, which on August 6 sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years, overturning the acquittal of the former editor of Tehelka by the trial court five years ago.

In its special leave petition in the apex court, the Goa government said that the sentence imposed by the Bombay HC was "grossly disproportionate to the nature and gravity of the offences" committed by the convict.

"The present case warrants enhancement of sentence to imprisonment for life, or such enhanced sentence as this court may deem appropriate, and the sentences ought not to have been directed to run concurrently," the plea argued.

The Goa government, however, clarified that the challenge is confined to the quantum of sentence and the direction for concurrent operation of sentences.

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Notably, in its verdict, the Bombay HC had termed the trial court's 2021 order as "perverse", emphasising that it fell for the notion that a sexual assault complainant must be a "perfect victim" and conduct herself in a certain way so as to appear credible.