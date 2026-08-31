A ruckus broke out at a meeting of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday evening when a group of protesters and youths entered the gathering and questioned representatives over the party’s ‘School Thik Kara’ campaign and its proposed audit of government schools.

The situation escalated as the protesters raised slogans "CJP Murdabad," and "Tanashahi nhi chlegi (Dictatorship will not work." The video of the incident has since gone viral, with people heard saying, "This is not Delhi, this is Bhopal." Part - 2 CJP volunteer got treatment from local youth of Bhopal.



They said this is not Delhi.



We can't allow extremism here. pic.twitter.com/hJ9NssxGtu — THE fast News (@ThefastNewws) August 31, 2026 Police reached Gandhi Bhavan after being informed about the commotion and intervened to bring the situation under control. ALSO READ: 'We Expect Both Sides To Respect Law': SC Refuses To Prohibit CJP's Sept 5 March From India Gate To Delhi Police HQ

Protesters Question CJP Representatives According to reports, some of the protesters who entered the meeting were wearing black T-shirts. They questioned CJP representatives about the purpose of the school audit, the campaign’s activities and previous controversies associated with the party in Delhi.

The protesters maintained that they were not opposed to any particular community or political party. They said they respected the police and armed forces and did not support violence. They claimed that they had come to the meeting to listen to the discussion and raise questions rather than stage a protest. However, the situation became tense during the interaction, with an attempt allegedly being made to take the microphone from one of the students, leading to heated arguments.

'School Thik Kara' Campaign Meeting Turns Chaotic The meeting had been organised to discuss the launch and expansion of the ‘School Thik Kara’ campaign. The initiative aims to connect people across Madhya Pradesh and document the condition of government schools by collecting data on problems faced by students and teachers.

Maya Vishwakarma, coordinator of the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, said the meeting was intended to be a peaceful interaction where people could ask questions and discuss the campaign. She said some people suddenly arrived and started creating a ruckus, adding that it was not immediately clear who they were or where they had come from. What Will The School Audit Check? Under the campaign, government schools will be surveyed on several parameters, including the availability of drinking water, toilets, electricity and the condition of school buildings. The audit will also examine the teacher-student ratio, attendance, availability of textbooks and uniforms, scholarships and mid-day meals. Other areas to be assessed include school safety, first-aid facilities, fire extinguishers, accessibility for persons with disabilities, libraries and computer facilities. ALSO READ: 'Ghajini Effect': Wangchuk Jabs Aamir Khan Over 'Didn't Know Him' Remark, Says CJP Founders 'No Saint' Next Survey To Be Held In Narsinghpur According to Vishwakarma, the campaign was launched on August 15. The next survey is scheduled to begin in the Saikheda block of Narsinghpur district. After Narsinghpur, the campaign will cover government schools in other districts, including Bhopal. The organisers said the exercise will focus particularly on compiling data from rural and tribal areas to highlight the ground realities and problems faced by government schools.