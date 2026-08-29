Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has been named in a suo motu FIR registered by the Kolkata Police on Saturday for allegedly violating conditions imposed by the Calcutta High Court for holding a meeting at Cathedral Road in central Kolkata on Friday.

The case was registered at Hastings Police Station in Kolkata in connection with the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) Foundation Day programme held on Friday at Cathedral Road in central Kolkata.

"The FIR has been registered for the alleged violation of the court's order. The role of all those involved in the violation will be examined during the course of the investigation," officials said.

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What happened?

According to the police, the Calcutta High Court had laid down specific conditions and rules for the meeting. The authorities allege that the court-mandated conditions and directions were violated during the programme.

Police officials said that, following the registration of the FIR, an investigation is now underway to determine who was involved and what role each person played in the alleged violations.

Apart from Mamata Banerjee, cases have also been registered against other organisers of the meeting. The police are now conducting a detailed investigation into the entire matter.

The FIR also accuses Banerjee of continuing the programme at Cathedral Road beyond the time limit prescribed by the Calcutta High Court. In the FIR, her followers have also been accused of engaging in scuffles with police personnel present at the venue and obstructing them from performing their duties, reported IANS.