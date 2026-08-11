In the latest updates in the Gujarat medical college suicide case, police revealed that faculty members turned a blind eye to senior harassment and actively advised first-year students to endure the abuse. Despite prior complaints from junior residents regarding relentless ragging, no strict action was taken by department officials. In a startling revelation, one faculty member allegedly dismissed a student's plea by remarking, "Aap log toh nayi naveli dulhan ho, yeh sab toh jhelna hi padega" ("You are like newly married brides, you have to tolerate all this").

The college investigating committee has issued a show cause notice against four faculty members over negligence regarding the issue. The Surat Government Medical College issued the show cause notice against the head of the microbiology department, Dr Sumaiya Mulla, Dr Sangeeta Rajde, Dr Yogita Mistry and Dr Latika Purohit.

The college investigating committee is co-chaired by GMC Dean Dr Jayesh Brahmbhatt and New Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr Parul Vadgama. The committee included doctors, a mamlatdar, a police inspector, a student representative, a representative from the Junior Doctors' Association, and a parent representative.

The college council unanimously approved the committee's report. It was subsequently reviewed and submitted to the state government to prevent such incidents.

Case Background

A first-year postgraduate student identified as Harsh Pandya (30) died by suicide in his hostel room by hanging under a ceiling fan. The police said that four senior doctors in the hospital continuously harassed him. Pandya’s father said that Pandya did not have any problems with his studies. However, there have been reports of occasional problems between seniors and juniors in the department regarding work.