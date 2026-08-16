State Bureau, Lucknow: Following Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Madhya Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh government has now banned analog dairy products and ordered strict action. Under this, if harmful chemicals or foreign fats are found in the production of milk, ghee, khoya, cheese, cream, and other dairy products, the respective dairy products will be confiscated and destroyed.

Action will be taken to immediately halt construction at the establishment and suspend its food license. In a revised order issued on August 15, Roshan Jacob, Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration, directed officials to ensure this action is taken with immediate effect.

It has been said that adulterants have been confirmed in samples taken during inspections and enforcement actions of milk and milk products in various districts of the state. In many places, the use of refined oils and fats, soybeans and their products, talcum powder, detergents, titanium dioxide, liquid glucose, Safolite, Ranipal, Tinopal, hydrogen peroxide, various neutralizers and other chemicals has been revealed in milk product manufacturing units.

These dairy products, manufactured using low-cost, substandard ingredients and toxic chemicals, are extremely harmful to health. Their prevention is essential in the interest of public health under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

According to the instructions, if foreign fat or harmful chemicals are found in any dairy or milk product manufacturing unit, all the milk products present in the concerned premises will be seized and destroyed.

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A sudden ban order will be issued against the concerned establishment under Section 34 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, immediately halting the manufacturing work. A first information report will be filed. A statewide ban will be imposed on the sale of the concerned brand. The food license of such establishment will also be immediately suspended.