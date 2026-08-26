State Bureau, Lucknow: The elderly parents in Uttar Pradesh will now be able to easily evict their children from their property in the cases of non-cooperation. The government has amended the 'Uttar Pradesh Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules-2014' to ensure a dignified life for senior citizens. The state government has added Rules 22-A, 22-B, and 22-C to Rule 22 to give them more authority over the family's property.

What Are New Rules? As per the new provisions approved by the cabinet, the senior citizens will be able to refuse to transfer their property to their children if they refuse to take their care. The complaints in such cases can be filed with the district-level Maintenance Tribunal, which will be required to submit monthly reports to the government. Apart from this, the government has mandated that these complaints will be heard within 30 days.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Commercial Pulled Down Following Backlash Over Festive Attire The government has also clarified that any organization can also file a complaint on the behalf of the senior citizens. As per the new rules, the tribunal will have the authority to issue an eviction order following an investigation. The authority can further take possession of the property with the help of the local police if a person fails to comply with the eviction order within 30 days.

Local Police Asked To Cooperate The government has directed the police department to follow the guidelines to ensure smooth transfer of the property to the elders. The District Magistrate will submit a monthly report on such cases to the government in the first week of every month. Apart from this, the senior citizens can appeal the tribunal's order to a tribunal headed by the district magistrate.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna stated that the eviction process has been made time-bound to ensure that the elderly can easily avail the benefits. Apart from this, the government is soon likely to issue a toll-free number to provide assistance. ALSO READ: IIT-IIM Suicide Crisis Continues: Nearly 70 Student Deaths in Five Years; Here's The Reason