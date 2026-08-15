Bengaluru residents may soon have to pay to park their vehicles on public roads outside their homes, with the Karnataka government proposing annual residential parking fees under the draft Parking Rules, 2026.

The proposed charges are Rs 15,000 for hatchbacks, Rs 20,000 for sedans and Rs 25,000 for SUVs. The state government has issued the draft rules and invited objections and suggestions from the public.

Under the proposed rules, parking on roads other than main and sub-main roads would be allowed only for vehicles with a residential parking permit issued by the concerned municipal corporation.

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However, permits would be issued only to residents of buildings that meet the minimum parking requirements under building by-laws. This means residents of buildings without adequate on-site parking may not be eligible for a permit.

Parking a vehicle on a public road outside one’s home without a valid permit could be considered illegal and may attract a fine. The proposal comes as street parking continues to be a major issue in Bengaluru.

BJP Opposes Proposed Parking Fee

Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Friday strongly opposed the proposal to charge residents for parking vehicles on roads outside residential buildings.

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Ashoka alleged that the move would place an additional financial burden on Bengaluru residents. Criticising the state government, he accused it of being financially insolvent and imposing “tax upon tax” due to a lack of funds.

He pointed to existing charges for garbage collection, electricity, milk and housing, and questioned the decision to now impose a fee for parking vehicles outside homes.