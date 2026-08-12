In a major crackdown on quick-commerce operations, health officials raided a Bengaluru warehouse belonging to the popular delivery platform Zepto. The officials uncovered severe hygiene and regulatory violations, discovering accumulated floor grime, organic waste, discarded wrappers, and loose bottles. The health department also flagged other violations, including "non-compliant labelling, misbranding and unhygienic food handling.”

Zepto's Bengaluru Warehouse Sealed The department stated that the Food Safety Division of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department conducted a special inspection drive at the Zepto warehouse unit located in Hoskote Taluk, Bengaluru Rural district. The objective was to inspect the quality, safety, storage, labelling, and handling practices regarding food products at the unit.

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Major Food Safety Violations Uncovered During the inspection, several instances of violations of food safety regulations came to light, including non-compliant labelling, misbranding, unhygienic handling and storage of food items, and non-compliance with FSSAI requirements. The Health Department has sealed the warehouse and issued a notice to the facility, recommending that a case be registered against it.

“Strict legal action will be taken against food business operators found violating food safety regulations. The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department will continue to undertake such special inspection drives to ensure that the public has access to safe, quality and hygienic food,” the department added.