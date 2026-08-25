Farakka Barrage Issue: The Farakka Barrage has once again become the center of political and administrative discussions in Bihar amidst the rising water level of the Ganga River and the recurring flood threat in the state. Recently, on the request of the Bihar government, the Bengal administration opened the gates of Farakka Barrage within 24 hours, which has raised hopes of relief to the flood-affected areas of the state. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary spoke to the West Bengal officials, seeking their support. Now, the demand for inclusion of Bihar's long-term interests at the time of revision of the treaty this year is gaining momentum.

What Is The Farakka Dispute? India and Bangladesh have long disputed the sharing of the Ganges River waters. To permanently resolve this dispute, the two countries signed the historic Ganges Water Sharing Treaty (Farakka Agreement) on December 12, 1996. The total term of this bilateral agreement was set at 30 years, which expires in December 2026. Now, as the time for the renewal of this treaty approaches, disagreements and disputes regarding its provisions and future terms are once again intensifying at the political and administrative levels.

ALSO READ: 'No Stampede': Madhepura Admin Clarifies 'Barricading Intact' At Bihar's Singheshwar Temple The 1996 Ganga Water Treaty And 2026 Deadline The 'Ganga Water Treaty' ( Farakka Barrage Controversy ) was signed between India and Bangladesh on 12 December 1996 in New Delhi for a period of 30 years. The total term of this bilateral agreement was set at 30 years, which expires in December 2026. Now, as the time for the renewal of this treaty approaches, disagreements and disputes regarding its provisions and future terms are once again intensifying at the political and administrative levels.

Historic Water Agreement Between Gowda And Hasina The treaty was signed in New Delhi on December 12, 1996, between then-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda of India and his counterpart Sheikh Hasina for a period of 30 years. Conditions Of The Treaty Lean Period Law: During drought, it is mandatory to provide a fixed water flow (1500 cumec) to Bangladesh, for which water from the tributary rivers of Bihar is used. ALSO READ: Cloudbursts Wreak Havoc In J-K: Four Killed In Rajouri, Floods Cause Devastation Across 14 Regions; Check IMD Forecast Original Purpose: Its main objective was to maintain adequate water flow in the Hooghly River so that silt does not accumulate in the Kolkata port and transportation remains intact. Under the treaty, the water available in Farakka during the dry season (January 1 to May 31) every year is divided between the two countries. Current Formula - 50,000 cusecs or less to India and Bangladesh 50-50 per cent

- 35,000 cusecs to Bangladesh, rest to India at 70,000 to 75,000 cusecs

- Above 75,000 cusecs, 40,000 cusecs to India, the rest to Bangladesh Measurement System To accurately estimate the water quantity, water levels are measured jointly at Farakka (India) and Padma/Hardinge Bridge (Bangladesh). Farakka's Impact On Bihar And Local Challenges Due to the Farakka Barrage, Bihar is facing many direct and indirect problems. Silt accumulates in the Ganga and its tributaries, due to which the rivers have become shallow. Cycle Of Floods And Droughts The shallowing of rivers during the monsoon season increases the risk of flooding, while the dry season reduces water levels for irrigation and industrial purposes. The 1996 international treaty only divided water between India and Bangladesh, with no separate internal allocations for states like Bihar or West Bengal.

Politics In Bihar: JDU Vs RJD The political circles of Bihar are engaged in a war of words over the Farakka Treaty. JD-U MP Sanjay Jha said when the agreement was reached in 1996, Lalu Prasad Yadav held a very influential role in central politics. Had Bihar's interests been firmly protected at that time, the state would not have to endure this double whammy today, he argued.

Lalu Opens The Page Of History Former chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav claimed that his party and the then Water Resources Minister, Jagdanand Singh, had raised their voices against the dam's damages by commissioning an expert report as early as 1994. He asserted that they even demanded the cancellation of the agreement in Parliament.

On the other hand, JD-U spokesperson Neeraj Singh, while targeting Yadav, said that raising questions after years after maintaining silence at the time of the treaty in 1996 is only an attempt to hide history. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Chaudhary called Yadav's statement on the Farakka Barrage misleading and cited the 1996 agreement. He alleged that Bihar's interests were neglected during Yadav's tenure, while Nitish Kumar has been demanding its revision since the beginning. (With Jagran.com inputs)