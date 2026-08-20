J-K Weather: Amid the continuous heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, the incidents of cloudbursts have significantly increased in the past few days. As per the locals, cloudburst-related incidents have been reported at 14 regions of the state recently, causing significant damage to the infrastructure. Earlier on Wednesday, a cloudburst occurred near the Thanamandi sub-division of the Rajouri district, claiming the lives of four people.

Cloudburst Causes Damage To Infra The locals stated that the impact of the cloudburst was severe and was felt in many regions of the Rajouri district on Wednesday. While providing details, they stated that the main bus stand was completely washed away, adding that numerous vehicles were swept away by the floodwaters. Apart from this, several houses also either got washed away or suffered massive damage due to the cloudburst.

Multiple Roads Blocked The landslides in the hilly regions have blocked multiple local and national highways, leaving the vehicles stranded for hours. The locals informed that a house belonging to a family of six was swept away earlier on Wednesday, forcing the family to seek shelter in a government school.

ALSO READ: Punjab Rain Alert: Heavy Downpour Likely In Chandigarh, Other Districts; Check IMD's Latest Forecast "A cloudburst caused a flood here in the Rajouri district. My house was also washed away in the disaster. The chowkidar (local guard) filed a report and informed everyone about it. But the situation was so bad that no one could reach us. We somehow managed to get out, and now we have taken shelter in a government school. My house was completely washed away," Abdul, a local resident, was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

More Rain Likley In Coming Days The disaster has caused massive devastation in Rajouri, damaging public infrastructure, roads, vehicles, houses, and agricultural land. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several districts of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to witness more rain in the coming days. The residents and tourists have been advised to follow the guidelines and plan their days accordingly.