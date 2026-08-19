Heavy rainfall triggered by an active monsoon has disrupted normal life across Himachal Pradesh, with landslides, power cuts, school closures and other rain-related incidents reported in several parts of the state. Himachal Pradesh has reported 197 deaths in the 50 days of monsoon-related disasters since June 30. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heavy rain alert has been issued until August 21.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Sirmaur, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur, Chamba and Kangra for Wednesday. Of the 197 deaths, 81 were directly caused by rain-related disasters, while 116 were caused by road accidents. The damage caused by continuous heavy rainfall has also resulted in total losses exceeding Rs 1,000 crore. 88 Roads Shut, Over 150 Dead At least 88 roads were closed across Himachal Pradesh as of 5 pm, according to the latest data released by the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) on Tuesday evening. Shimla, Kangra, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts have reported significant rain-related damage. In Kangra, the flow of Nakki Khad reached the road, leaving several vehicles stranded and washing away a car. In the Bhoranj area of Hamirpur, a temporary bridge was washed away, while damage was also reported in Sujanpur.

ALSO READ: Himachal Monsoon: Death Toll Hits 197 In 50 Days; 88 Roads Shut, Losses Cross Rs 1,000 Cr In Shimla, several buildings are at risk due to landslides. Several vehicles have also been damaged after trees and debris fell on them. Meanwhile, NH-305 has caved in at several locations in Kullu, while Kamand village remains under threat from landslides. In the Mayar Valley of Lahaul-Spiti, a cloudburst washed away a road, while a bridge was submerged in floodwaters. Weather to Remain Severe for Three Days According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely to continue in parts of Himachal Pradesh on August 19, 20 and 21. The weather conditions are expected to remain severe due to a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and adjoining areas, along with the influence of the monsoon.

Weather conditions are expected to gradually improve from August 22. The administration has advised people living in vulnerable areas, as well as tourists, to stay away from rivers, streams and landslide-prone areas. ALSO READ: Dharamshala Prison Erupts In Violence As Clashes Between Inmates, Staff Leave 8 Injured Sujanpur Tira, Dharamshala Record Heavy Rainfall According to data released by the Meteorological Department on Wednesday, Sujanpur Tira in Hamirpur recorded the highest rainfall of 156.4 mm in the past 24 hours. It was followed by Shri Naina Devi in Bilaspur, which recorded 138.6 mm, Nadaun in Hamirpur with 128.4 mm, Dharamshala in Kangra with 127.2 mm, and Palampur and Kangra, which recorded 111 mm each. The state capital Shimla recorded 32 mm of rainfall. Bharwain in Una received 118 mm, Neri in Hamirpur recorded 94 mm, while Nahan received 76 mm. Earthquake, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Reported According to the Meteorological Centre, several areas, including Kangra, Sundernagar, Kufri and Shimla, experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning. Meanwhile, Two moderate-intensity earthquakes jolted Chamba and Kangra districts of Himachal Pradesh, triggering panic among residents, officials said on Wednesday. No loss of life or damage to property was reported.