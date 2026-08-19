Punjab Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several districts of Punjab, including Chandigarh, are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The weather department released the forecast a day after most of these regions received rainfall due to the activation of the monsoon and the western disturbance. The capital city Chandigarh witnessed very heavy rainfall earlier on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging in several regions.

Heavy Rain On Tuesday As per the data shared by the administration on Tuesday, 72.7 mm of rain was recorded in Chandigarh till 6:30 pm. The officials stated that the rainfall in the capital city began at around 3 pm and continued till the late hours, causing waterlogging in the lower regions. The vehicular movement was disrupted in several regions due to the waterlogging, leading to inconveniences.

Apart from Chandigarh, 56.8 mm of rain was recorded in Pathankot, 48.6 mm in SBS Nagar, 37.9 mm in Ludhiana, 33.5 mm in Hoshiarpur, 18.7 mm in Mohali, and 9.8 mm in Gurdaspur. As per the information provided by the weather department, Punjab has received 200.4 mm of rainfall from June 1 to July 18, in comparison to the normal rainfall of 314.7 mm.

ALSO READ: Himachal Monsoon: Death Toll Hits 197 In 50 Days; 88 Roads Shut, Losses Cross Rs 1,000 Cr The state has still received 36 per cent less rainfall than normal, affecting the agricultural activities in the state. The weather department clarified that most of the districts of Punjab are set to witness rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning on Wednesday.

What To Expect? While the intensity of rain will reduce from Thursday, the state is expected to witness fresh rainfall from August 25. The residents of Chandigarh have been advised to follow the guidelines and plan their days accordingly to avoid any inconveniences.

Apart from this, the farmers have been advised to protect their crops and limit their financial activities during the rain activities. ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Weather: Heavy Rain Alert In Dehradun, Bageshwar Today, IMD Issues Orange Alert