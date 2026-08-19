Jagran correspondent, Dehradun: The heavy rains that began on Monday evening in Uttarakhand continued until Tuesday morning. Amid torrential showers, the danger of waterlogging, landslides, and overflowing rivers and streams has increased in many areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in many districts for Wednesday. An orange alert has been issued for Dehradun and Bageshwar.

Many areas of the state experienced continuous rain for 12 to 14 hours. The intensity of the downpour can be gauged from the fact that Narendranagar recorded 260 mm of rain overnight, and Rishikesh 225 mm. Several areas in Dehradun also recorded around 130 mm of rain.

ALSO READ: Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Maharashtra, Gujarat; Check Forecast For Hilly States Rainfall of 70 to 100 mm was also recorded at many locations in the Kumaon region. The heavy rains triggered landslides in several hilly areas, blocking several roads. Rising river levels in low-lying areas pose a threat to surrounding areas.

The rain also caused a drop in the maximum temperature. In most areas, the mercury dropped by two to three degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in most parts of the state on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: MP Weather: Alert In Jabalpur, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Damoh; Heavy Rain Expected In Next 24 Hours Orange Alert In Dehradun, Bageshwar An orange alert has been issued for Dehradun and Bageshwar. These districts are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by extremely heavy rainfall and lightning. A yellow alert has been issued for Pauri, Champawat, Tehri, Haridwar, Pithoragarh, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar. These districts may experience heavy rainfall at some places. The remaining districts are also expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.