Jagran State Bureau, Kolkata | The troubles of Krishnanagar Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra have mounted once again in a case linked to her alleged objectionable remarks against the Indian Army and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A local Krishnanagar court judge, Divyendu Das, issued an arrest warrant against the MP on Wednesday. The court in West Bengal's Nadia district ordered the issuance of an arrest warrant against her for non-compliance with its order for her appearance in an alleged hate speech case.

This strict action came after she repeatedly ignored court summonses. Moitra did not appear in the court personally despite the court's summons. The Krishnagar court also directed that an execution report of the arrest warrant against Moitra be submitted before it on August 28.

The entire matter began after a local resident of the Nazirapada area of Krishnanagar, Chayan Nandi, approached the court, seeking action against Moitra. Complainant's lawyer Shirshendu Das said apart from the statements regarding women wearing Tulsimala, burqa and hijab, Moitra had used derogatory and unparliamentary language against the country's security forces, soldiers and the Union Home Minister.

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A case was registered under serious sections of the Indian Penal Code (BNS) and the Indian Civil Security Code (BNSS) related to outraging the modesty of a woman, promoting enmity between different communities, hurting religious sentiments, and hate speech.

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The Judge had on Tuesday directed the TMC MP to appear before the court the next day, but noted that she was not present. "The series of disobedience of the order of this court .... goes to show the lackadaisical approach of the accused to comply with the court order and accordingly this court is left with no other option but to issue a warrant of arrest against her," the court said.