Jagran Correspondent, Bareilly | A woman was killed and three others injured after a stampede-like situation occurred during a Rakshabandhan event organised by the Mayor in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Thursday. Commotion broke out when Mayor Dr Umesh Gautam and his son Parth Gautam were being tied with Rakhi at the Rakshabandhan program organised by Parth Gautam Foundation at Bareilly Club Ground.

What Triggered Ruckus At Rakshabandhan Event The rush to receive gifts led to a scuffle among the women as the crowd gathered near the stage. Madhu, 45, wife of Bhagwan Singh, a resident of Satipur, was injured. She was rushed to Mission Hospital, but died on the way. Three other injured women were taken to the district hospital, where they were sent home after first aid.

ALSO READ: 'No Stampede': Madhepura Admin Clarifies 'Barricading Intact' At Bihar's Singheshwar Temple Mayor Gautam has been organising a major Rakshabandhan celebration for the past few years. He and his son, Parth Gautam, president of the Yuva Sewak Sangh and the Parth Gautam Foundation, have women tie Rakhi and give them gifts. Last year, around 15,000 women tied Rakhi to the father-son duo.

"We were handed over bag as if we are here to beg"



In UP's Bareilly, a girl elaborates on the mismanagement at the Rakshabandhan event hosted by BJP Mayor Umesh Gautam. "I am leaving with just water bottles because I fainted," she said. https://t.co/iCYWd1EUfn pic.twitter.com/KRzpSOhTh5 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 27, 2026 20,000 Women Invited At The Event This time, 20,000 women were invited. Arrangements were made accordingly at the Bareilly Club grounds. A large number of women from the city and surrounding tehsils arrived to tie Rakhi to the Mayor and his son at the event, which began at 10 am. Children and men also joined the women, increasing the crowd. All was well until 3 pm. Then, a sudden, larger-than-expected crowd of women began approaching the stage. Seeing the women crowding one on top of the other, appeals were made from the stage to the women to remain patient and cooperate with the administration, but they had no effect. A stampede-like situation ensued. ALSO READ: Ujjain: Stampede-Like Situation Erupts At Nagchandreshwar Temple; Several Devotees Injured

People ran in desperate attempts to save one another. A large number of women and children were also struck. Madhu, the wife of former soldier Bhagwan Singh, a resident of Chandragupta Puram on Pilibhit Bypass Road, was also seriously injured. Doctors at Mission Hospital declared her dead.

Madhu's brother, Anees Singh, said that his sister, along with several other women from the neighbourhood, had gone to the Bareilly Club grounds to tie Rakhi to the Mayor and she was struck by the chaos. He also alleged negligence in the security arrangements at the event.

What Authorities Said After Tragedy Avinash Singh, District Magistrate, said the process of notification and permission for events is handled at the level of the ADM and City Magistrate. "I was not even informed of the event. I have not received any complaints," he added.



Permission is not required for events held at private locations, but information about the event should be provided, said Avinash Tripathi, ADM City, adding that the administration was not informed.

"The police were not informed of the event. When the traffic police learned about the event during the day, they sent police to the scene and ensured the event was completed," said Anurag Arya, SSP.