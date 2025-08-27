- By Iram Hussain
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 09:04 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Ganesh Chaturthi is a well-known Hindu festival celebrated with deep devotion across India, especially in Maharashtra. Today, August 27, 2025, marks the beginning of this important event. The festival honours the birth of Lord Ganesha, the beloved god of wisdom, prosperity and new beginnings. He is also recognised as the one who removes obstacles. People celebrate this auspicious festival by bringing beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha into their homes and public places. These idols are worshipped for ten days. Devotees say special prayers and offer Modak, a sweet dumpling thought to be his favourite. In today's digital world, the celebrations reach beyond homes. People share their joy on social media by sending wishes, uploading images, DP and status.
Posting photos of the decorated idols and festive setups as a status is a great way to celebrate. Uploading Ganesh Chaturthi images on WhatsApp DP is a simple but effective way to spread the festive spirit. Here, we've compiled some beautiful images that you can download to celebrate the Vinayaka Chavithi 2025.
Ganesh Chaturthi Images For WhatsApp DP
(Image Credits: Canva)
(Image Credits: Canva)
(Image Credits: Canva)
(Image Credits: Canva)
(Image Credits: Canva)
(Image Credits: Canva)
(Image Credits: Canva)
(Image Credits: Canva)
(Image Credits: Canva)
(Image Credits: Canva)