Inspirational Quotes From Books: Once, books were considered to be the best friends of human beings. However, with the advent of social media, books are being substituted with mobile phones or video games. Traditionally, books were the only source which reflected the emotions, conflicts, hopes and realities of human beings. Nowadays, people read quotes on Instagram reels or other social media platforms. To be honest, books never were and never will be made of simple stories. In between the pages of the great literature exists a world that transcends story and reaches the very epitome of life lessons. Those timeless words or quotes written by some of the greatest authors years ago still provide us with the deepest meaning of life. They inspire their readers, comfort and guide them.

The best book quotes about life lessons help encapsulate life in its purest form. They are not the timeless lines that are just to be read; they are lessons to be lived, perspectives to be embraced and reminders to be served that bring forth the essence of life. These inspirational book quotes teach their readers that even though the time , culture and contexts change, human nature remains constant. Here are the top ten timeless quotes from classic books that capture life’s struggles, hopes and wisdom and resonate even with today’s Gen Z.

Powerful Literary Quotes From Classic Books That Teach About Life

Pride and Prejudice - Jane Austen

“It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.” - The author has taken a satirical yet sharp insight into the society’s values and humans.

Oliver Twist - Charles Dickens

"Please, sir, I want some more" - Charles Dickens reveals the harsh realities of poverty and the human need for dignity and survival.

Crime And Punishment - Fyodor Dostoevsky

"Pain and suffering are always inevitable for a large intelligence and a deep heart." - This line by the author serves as a reminder that moral awareness and empathy often bring inner conflict.

War And Peace - Leo Tolstoy

"We can know only that we know nothing. And that is the highest degree of human wisdom." - This line is a profound reflection on humility, knowledge and the limits of human understanding.

The Scarlet Letter - Nathaniel Hawthorne

"She had not known the weight until she felt the freedom.” - The author, Nathaniel Hawthorne, captures the burden of shame and liberating power of truth and redemption.

Les Miserables - Victor Hugo

"Even the darkest night will end and the sun will Cise rise." This quote offers a timeless message of hope and resilience in the face of suffering.

Of Mice And Men - John Steinbeck

"A guy needs somebody - to be near him." - This line is a poignant truth about loneliness and the deep human need for companionship.

The Old Man And The Sea - Ernest Hemingway

"A man can be destroyed but not defeated." - Ernest Hemingway, through this line, provides a stirring reminder of endurance, strength, and the undefeatable human spirit.

Middlemarch - George Eliot

"The growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts." - The quote is a tribute to quiet, everyday goodness that shapes the larger fabric of human life.

The Tragedy Of Macbeth - William Shakespeare

"Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage and then is heard no more." - William Shakespeare explains through this quote a dark meditation on the fleeting, fragile nature of human existence.