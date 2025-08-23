- By Iram Hussain
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 03:06 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
In Hinduism, naming a child goes beyond tradition; it expresses a heartfelt desire for their life. This act creates a spiritual connection and invites blessings. Choosing a name inspired by Lord Ganesha is a beautiful way to honour him and promote the wonderful qualities he embodies. Ganesha, known as the remover of obstacles is admired for his wisdom, sharp mind and gentle strength. He symbolises new beginnings and oversees the arts and sciences. By picking a name influenced by Lord Ganesha, you wish for your child to grow up with wisdom, kindness and the strength to handle life's challenges with grace. It shows your hope for them to reflect the calm and resilient spirit that makes Ganesha so beloved.
Above all, it’s a meaningful and personal wish for a life filled with purpose, success and good fortune. Here, we've listed some modern and unique baby names inspired by Lord Ganesha with their meanings that you can choose from.
Baby Boy Names Inspired By Lord Ganesha
|Names
|Meanings
|Vinayak
|Supreme leader
|Heramba
|Protector of the weak
|Siddhivinayak
|Bestower of success
|Lambodara
|One with a big belly
|Vakratunda
|Lord with a curved trunk
|Gajanana
|Elephant-faced Lord
|Aaditya
|The Sun
|Ekadant
|One-tusked
|Vignesh
|Remover of Obstacles
|Sumukh
|Auspicious-faced
|Mahaganapati
|Great Lord Ganesha
|Gajadhar
|Elephant-mounted
|Bhalchandra
|Moon-crested
|Somnath
|Lord of the Moon
|Kapil
|Reddish-brown
|Dvaimatura
|One with Two Mothers
|Heramb
|Protector of the Devotees
|Modak
|Sweet Dish offered to Lord Ganesha
|Anantachid
|Infinite Consciousness
|Sarveshwar
|Lord of All
|Yogeshwar
|Lord of Yoga
|Srikara
|Bestower of Auspiciousness
|Siddhartha
|Spiritual Seeker
|Riddhesh
|Bestower of Prosperity
|Mahabala
|Great Strength
|Srikanta
|Bestower of Auspiciousness
|Avyay
|Immutable
|Anantadrishti
|Infinite Vision
|Sarveswarananda
|Bliss of Lord of All
|
Balesh
|The one who heads or leads an army
|
Garvik
|Son of Gauri
|Bheema
|Gigantic
|Devavrata
|Someone who accepts all penances
|Gaurisuta
|The son of Gauri
|Ekadrishta
|Single-focused
|Kripalu
|Merciful god
|Omkara
|Someone who has the form of ‘Om’
|Rudrapriya
|The beloved of Shiva
|Shashivarnam
|One who has a moon-like complexion
|Sarvatman
|Protector of the universe
|Swaroop
|Lover of beauty
|Vikat
|One who is huge
|Yogadhipa
|Lord of meditation
|Yashaskaram
|Bestower of fame and fortune