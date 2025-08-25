Japanese Haircare Tips: If you love the beautiful, shiny hair of Japanese women, then we are on the same page. Interestingly, their hair seems to look nice even in the most humid weather conditions. Their hair is thick, straight and elastic, with an enviable natural silkiness. But what is the secret behind their natural, healthy hair? Is it the genes or the food, or both? Well, the secret lies in the combination of all the factors and some simple and effective ancient Japanese haircare tips. Japan is closely linked to nature, with herbs, oils and rituals that help condition the scalp and strengthen the strands.

These ancient Japanese techniques for hair care are tried and tested, providing the best solution to achieve healthy and shiny hair. With several chemical-laden haircare products available in the market, people are turning to a holistic haircare approach. If you’re longing for glossy and healthy hair, these five ancient Japanese haircare tips are a must-try.

Ancient Japanese Haircare Hacks For Healthy Hair Use A Wooden Brush Brush the hair with a wooden comb several times a day. Brushing the hair frequently with a wooden comb helps in the distribution of natural oils from the scalp to the rest of the hair, giving a glossy sheen and preventing dryness. A wooden comb brushing of hair helps massage the scalp and stimulate blood circulation and hair growth. Combs made of tsuge (boxwood) are usually preferred by Japanese women.

Use Camellia Oil Camellia oil is a centuries-old Japanese beauty secret that has been used to nourish and protect the skin and hair for years. It is made from the seeds of the camellia flower, which grows in Japan and China. The presence of antioxidants, vitamins and fatty acids in the oil helps to penetrate the hair shaft and seal in moisture. Besides, it also helps to repair damage, prevents split ends and gives the hair shine and softness.

Eat A Balanced Diet Food habits play a major role in the health of the hair. A well-balanced diet rich in fish, vegetables, fruits and seaweed can provide all the essential nutrients to the hair to help it grow strong and healthy. While fish is rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, promoting a healthy scalp, the presence of Vitamins A, C, E and B-complex in fruits and vegetables promotes collagen production and regulates sebum secretion, thus promoting hair health. Besides, seaweeds such as kelp and wakame contain iodine and keratin, which help in hair elasticity.

Japanese Haircare Hacks For Healthy Hair (Image Credits: Canva) Use Gentle Shampoos And Conditions Unlike the Western cultures that advocate washing hair less frequently to preserve its natural oils, Japanese women wash their hair every day to keep it clean and fresh. They wash their hair with gentle shampoos and conditioners that are gentle on the scalp and hair and do not strip away the moisture.

Goodness Of Green Tea Green tea is an important part of Japanese culture. It is widely used in the Japanese diet and beauty routine. It helps stimulate hair growth, prevent dandruff, reduce oiliness and add shine to the strands. It can be used as a rinse after shampoo and as a green tea mask as well.