Open Pores Remedies: Open pores are one of the most common skin concerns that most people face. They usually happen around the nose, cheeks and forehead area. Open pores generally make the face look dull, uneven and textured. There are several factors, like excess oil production, dirt buildup, ageing and even genetics, that can cause the pores to appear larger than usual. Although they can’t be eliminated completely as they are a natural part of healthy skin, there are open pores remedies that can minimise their stubborn appearance and make the skin look smooth, healthy and refreshed. One of the best ways is using DIY face packs for open pores that help tighten the skin, absorb excess oil and deeply cleanse impurities.

These natural face packs for stubborn open pores are made with ingredients rich in antioxidants, vitamins and soothing properties. They do not cause irritation or temporary solution to the open pores, but rather deeply nourish the skin and refine its texture. Besides, these open-pore-minimising face packs are chemical-free and cost-effective. Here are the five natural face packs to shrink stubborn open pores and reveal smooth skin.

DIY Face Packs To Minimise Stubborn Open Pores Multani Mitti And Rose Water Face Pack This is one of those classic open pores remedies. Multani mitti has a natural cooling effect and absorbs oil naturally, while rose water tones the skin. Mix 2 tablespoons multani mitti with enough rose water to form a paste. Apply all over the face and leave for 15 minutes before rinsing with cold water. It gives a fresher, cleaner skin with pores feeling tight instantly.

Tomato And Lemon Juice Face Pack Tomato is a natural astringent and lemon is packed with Vitamin C. They together make an excellent remedy for dull, oily skin. Blend one ripe tomato into pulp and add 1 teaspoon lemon juice. Apply to the face and keep for 10-12 minutes before washing off. Pores look more refined and skin feels brighter. Apply moisturiser to avoid dryness.

Besan, Turmeric And Curd Face Pack This ubtan face pack has been part of Indian beauty traditions since time unknown. It is known for being simple, nourishing and effective. Mix 2 tablespoons of besan, a pinch of turmeric and 2 tablespoons of curd. Apply evenly on the face, leave for 15–20 minutes and rinse. This will make the skin feel firmer, smoother and softly exfoliated.

Natural Face Packs To Minimise Stubborn Open Pores (Image Credits: Canva) Green Tea Ice Cubes This is a perfect and quick saviour on hot days when the skin feels more oily and the open pores look larger than usual. Brew green tea, pour into an ice tray, freeze and gently rub a cube over the face. The instant cooling effect helps tighten the pores and refresh the skin.