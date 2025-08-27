Breakfast Foods To Avoid: Often regarded as the most important meal of the day, morning breakfast frames the mood for the rest of the day. It plays a huge role on the energy, concentration and overall well-being, afer a long overnight fast. But while choosing the breakfast food, people need to be extremely careful as wrong food choices can do more harm than good to the body. Some popular breakfast foods can be considered unhealthy and be detrimental to the body, causing sugar crashes, stomach upset or slow metabolism.

With little time to cook due to busy lifestyle, people are mostly opting for ready-made foods or instant foods for breakfast. Foods like citrus fruits, white bread and others are popular breakfast foods but can harm the body in some way or the other. Here are six popular breakfast foods that must be avoided at breakfast.

Breakfast Foods To Avoid For Well-Being Curd Although rich in protein and vitamin B12, curd should not be consumed immediately after waking up in the morning. In Ayurveda, eating curd on an empty stomach can cause mucus production in the body. Curd should be consumed after eating something else.

ALSO READ: Idli vs Moong Dal Chilla: Which Is The Best Breakfast Choice For Fast Weight Loss? Citrus Fruits Eating fruits at breakfast is considered healthy and beneficial as they include many nutrients like vitamins and minerals. However, citrus fruits should not be eaten for breakfast. They can cause heartburn, gas and other problems when eaten on an empty stomach.

White Bread White bread is a popular breakfast food option. Bread is hailed for being light; however, it must not be consumed for breakfast. White bread is made of flour and has fewer nutrients. Unhealthy Breakfast Foods To Avoid (Image Credits: Canva) Sugar Consuming sweet on an empty stomach can cause a spike in blood sugar levels in the body. This eventually increases the risk of diabetes. Thus, do not include sugary drinks or beverages in breakfast. Canned Food With a busy lifestyle, people are often opting for canned foods for breakfast. They are loaded with sodium content, which can increase blood pressure in the body. ALSO READ: Poha For Breakfast? 6 Delicious Poha Recipes To Kickstart Your Morning With Nutrition And Taste Fruit Juices It is a popular practice to drink fruit juices at breakfast. However, they must be avoided as they lack the fibre found in whole fruits. Fruit juices can lead to sugar spikes in the bloodstream, thus causing energy crashes later in the day. Besides, packed fruit juices contain added sugars and preservatives, which are harmful to the body.