When it comes to skincare, the internet is overflowing with advice, some helpful, some misleading and plenty that’s just plain confusing. From viral social media hacks to “miracle” products promising overnight transformations, it’s easy to fall for myths that sound convincing but don’t fall under dermatological science. After all, it results in frustration, wasted money and sometimes even damaged skin barriers.

There are several common skincare myths, like whether SPF 50 is really that different from SPF 30, if collagen supplements actually work or if slugging is the holy grail for everyone. Consider this your no-nonsense guide to protecting both your skin and your wallet, while focusing on what truly makes a difference: consistency, smart habits, and evidence-backed routines. In conversation with The Daily Jagran, Dr. Jyoti Aneja - MBBS, DDVL, MD - Dermatology, Aesthetic Dermatologist & Hair Transplant Surgeon, shares how to protect the skin as well as keep it budget-friendly, while focusing on what truly makes a difference: consistency, smart habits, and evidence-backed routines.

Skincare Myths vs Skincare Facts Myth 1: “SPF 50 Is Way Better Than SPF 30.” Fact: The numbers aren’t as dramatic as they look. SPF 30 blocks about 97 per cent of UVB rays; SPF 50 blocks about 98 per cent. Dr. Jyoti Aneja states, “The real game changer isn’t the number—it’s how much you apply and how often you reapply.” Two fingers of broad-spectrum sunscreen, every 2–3 hours, will do more for you than chasing SPF 100 like it’s a lottery ticket.

UV doesn't take a day off. Clouds can reduce UV, but a significant amount still reaches Earth, hence the skin; that's why people tan on overcast beach days. Daily sunscreen isn't seasonal—it's a habit. Myth 3: "Collagen Supplements Don't Work." Fact: Not entirely true. Hydrolyzed collagen does have evidence for improving hydration, elasticity, and even fine lines over time—if you're consistent and realistic. Think of it as a slow, steady investor in your skin's future, not an overnight jackpot. It's not a facelift in a sachet, but it surely can be a supportive add‑on to a smart routine. Myth 4: "Your Phone Is giving You Pigmentation." Fact: The blue light from your phone and laptop isn't frying your skin the way midday sun does. But prolonged, close-range exposure can nudge pigmentation in medium to deeper skin tones especially if melasma is already lurking. The real villain? Dr. Jyoti Aneja states, "Cumulative light exposure from all sources, indoors and out." She adds, "Your best defence: antioxidants in the morning, sunscreen every single day and keeping the phone at a healthy distance from your face (bonus you'll avoid that accidental double chin in selfies)."

Skincare Myths Debunked (Image Credits: Canva) Myth 5: “Slugging Suits Everyone.” Fact: Slugging—slathering petroleum jelly as the last step—can be magic for dry, barrier-damaged skin. But for acne-prone or oily skin in humid climates, it can feel like wearing cling-film to bed. If you try it, keep it occasional, skip active breakouts, and let your skin breathe between “slug nights.”