Akshay Kumar Fitness Routine: Akshay Kumar, at the age of 57, is known to top the list of the most fit actor in the Bollywood industry. The Housefull 5 actor is known for his disciplined lifestyle, which reflects in his punctuality, fitness habits and daily routines. Akshay Kumar is continuing to defy age with his enviable physique, infectious energy and happiness. He has revealed that fitness is not about quick fixes and short-term diets but about insane dedication and consistency. Recently, while attending a book launch event, Akshay Kumar shared that he consistently goes to bed by 10:00 PM, stays away from the late-night parties and makes sure to eat his dinner before 7:00 PM. He has been practising these habits for many years amidst the busy schedules, which has shown him the results of staying fit and healthy over time.

Akshay Kumar, during the book launch event for Your Body Already Know, revealed another secret to fitness. The actor stated that he keeps a full-day fast on Monday and eats dinner early because a healthy stomach is the key to avoiding all health problems. “Why is it important to eat at 6.30 in the evening? It is very important for your body because when we go to sleep at night, our eyes are resting, our legs are resting, our hands are resting, every part of our body is resting,” said Akshay Kumar. He also added that he doesn't train traditionally and doesn't do weight training.

A Full-Day Fast On Monday Akshay Kumar stated that he observes a fast once a week, which helps keep him light and energetic - a full-day fast on Monday. He stated, “I fast on Mondays, like a full-day fast. Sunday is the last meal, and then after that, Monday is a full-day fast till Tuesday morning.”

A Full-Day Fast On Monday Akshay Kumar stated that he observes a fast once a week, which helps keep him light and energetic - a full-day fast on Monday. He stated, "I fast on Mondays, like a full-day fast. Sunday is the last meal, and then after that, Monday is a full-day fast till Tuesday morning."

Keeping kasts once a week helps boost metabolism, reshuffles the circadian rhythm and improves sleep and assimilation of food. Fasts also help to detoxify the body, increase one's ability to concentrate and focus. Why Eating Dinner At 6:30 PM Is Important? During the interaction session, the actor confessed that he wraps up his dinner by 6:30 PM. He claims that eating early dinner is important for the body because when sleeping at night, the whole body is at rest; however, a late dinner does not give the stomach the proper time to rest.

“By the time you get up, it is time for your stomach to relax. But when we get up, we eat our breakfast, and again the poor stomach is working. It's working very hard. I'm explaining it in a very, very simple way. And you all know how important it is to keep our stomach healthy because all the diseases that exist come from there,” he adds.

Akshay Kumar also advised, "I think that among all the parts in your body, if you pay maximum attention to your stomach, diseases will not come near you. So this is what I always follow. So eating at 6:30 is important because you get your time to digest your food, and by the time you are about to sleep by 9-9:30, 10 o'clock, the stomach is completely ready to rest, and that's it. So, it's a very simple thing."