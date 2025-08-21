Some accessories just never go out of style. The bandana, for example, is a simple piece that’s been worn in cultures all over the world for ages. Even though it's gone in and out of fashion over the years, it's making a big comeback right now. The reason is simple: it looks cool without any effort. Bandanas don't try to be anything they're not; they simply do the job with a sense of laid-back cool. They keep your hair out of your face on a hot summer day while adding a subtle touch of style that looks perfectly thought-out.

More than just functional, there's a certain carefree edge to them i.e. a bit bold, a bit rebellious and exactly the kind of energy that fits today's casual yet chic aesthetic. So, if you also want to keep up with the trend, then we've got you covered. Here, we've shared some cool and stylish ways to style a bandanna that you can try now.

Bandanna Styling Tiips As A Headscarf Just fold it into a triangle and tie it at the back of your head. It's an easy way to keep your hair back while giving off those cool, carefree road trip vibes. At Your Wrist For a subtle style boost, you don't even have to wear it. Simply tie a colourful bandana around the handle of your handbag for an instant pop of pattern or wrap it around your wrist like a bracelet. It's an easy way to add a detail that shows off your personal style.

ALSO READ: 6 Chic Ways To Style A Scarf; The Must-Have Accessory For Summer 2025 As A Belt A clever way to add some flair to your simple outfit is to use a bandana as a belt. Just wrap a colourful one around your hips over a plain dress or a pair of jeans to create a chic, bohemian accent that instantly makes the look more unique and personal.

Fashion tips to style a bandanna (Image Credits: Canva) As A Top You can easily turn a large silk or cotton bandana into a chic halter top or tube top, deal for beach days or festivals. Just pair it with high-waisted trousers or shorts for a complete and effortless outfit. Around Neck For a simple but effective style boost, try wearing a bold bandana as a neckerchief. It’s a versatile accessory that can be knotted loosely at the neck. Either way, a pop of colour around your neck is a quick and easy way to instantly elevate your look.