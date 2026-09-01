Books to read in 2 hours are perfect for people who want to get into the habit of reading. There are timeless books of about 46-230 pages that can be easily completed under 2 hours, for a quick weekend escape. Books not only improve your vocabulary, but gives your perspective, de-stress, and distract you from everyday hecticness. Therefore, here is a list of 7 books you can finish reading in under 2 hours for a quick weekend escape.

7 Books You Can Finish In Under 2 Hours 1. A Book of Simple Living

By Ruskin Bond

Pages: 150

Published In: 2015 A Book of Simple Living by Ruskin Bond will take you on a journey and show you what it feels like to be spending your life in the Indian Himalayas. It is his personal journal and collection of stories that help you know more about slow life and the quiet and peace it brings along.

A Book of Simple Living (Image Credit: Canva) 2. Bluets

By Maggie Nelson

Pages: 99-112

Published In: October 2009 Bluets by Maggie Nelson is a lyrical and philosophical book that uses the colour blue to explore heartbreak, desire, grief, and the nature of beauty. Bluets (Image Credit: Canva) 3. Art Matters

By Neil Gaiman

Pages: 102-128

Published In: 6 September 2018 If you wanted to be an artist, but never got the chance to explore the world of art and creation, the book Art Matters: Because Your Imagination Can Change the World by Neil Gaiman and illustrated by Chris Riddell will serve as a creative manifesto urging people to not stop making art.

Art Matters (Image Credit: Canva) 4. The Heart Breaks Free

By Ismat Chughtai

Pages: 144-156

Published In: 1966 under the title Dil ki Duniya The Heart Breaks Free by Ismat Chughtai is set in an orthodox Muslim family of Uttar Pradesh in the pre-independence era. The short novel will explore unconventional topics of that time, like female sexuality, societal hypocrisy, and patriarchal norms through the lives of two distinct women.

The Heart Breaks Free (Image Credit: Canva) 5. Things Have Gotten Worse Since We Last Spoke

By Eric LaRocca

Pages: 200-220

Published In: 1 June 2021 If you love horror writing, opt for Things Have Gotten Worse Since We Last Spoke by Eric LaRocca, which is around 200 pages dark epistolary horror novel.

Things Have Gotten Worse Since We Last Spoke (Image Credit: Canva) 6. The Metamorphosis

By Franz Kafka

Pages: 60-80

Published In: 1915 The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka is a bizarre, gripping surrealist classic novel. Its storyline revolves around a man who wakes up one morning to find he has transformed into a giant insect.

The Metamorphosis (Image Credit: Canva) 7. The Young Man

By Annie Ernaux

Pages: 46-64

Published In: Originally published in France in 2022, English translation in 2023 The Young Man by Annie Ernaux is one of the shortest novels. It was published in 2022, and then later got translated in 2023. The book is about a passionate love affair with a university student who was 30 years her junior when the main lead was in her fifties.

The Young Man (Image Credit: Canva) ALSO READ: 8 Books Recommended By Top Business Leaders In 2026 How To Choose The Right Quick Read For Your Weekend To choose the right quick read for your weekend, pick a book of your interest, with a concise but gripping storyline, engaging plots, straightforward narratives, and a satisfying sense of completion quickly.

Tips To Finish A Short Book In One Sitting Take 2 and a half hours away from your hectic routine.

Keep your phone away.

Set up a reading space. ALSO READ: Sawan 2026: 5 Sacred Books On Lord Shiva That Every Mahadev Devotee Should Read

Each of the above-mentioned books is timeless in a way that somehow readers still relate to these books. They are beginner-friendly and truly make you think and reflect, while getting you in the habit of reading and improving your vocabulary. Therefore, as the festive season is going on, you might get enough time off work and long weekends to get started with reading.

FAQs How To Choose The Right Quick Read For Your Weekend? A 'quick read' for a weekend escape is a book that has a gripping storyline and is concise, so you can finish in a single sitting or within 1-2 hours.

Are novels always considered quick reads? novels does at times considered quick reads, but it always depends on the no. of pages and storyline. How can I find out the estimated reading time for a book? Estimated reading times for books can be found on various online platforms or by using general calculations average adult reads 200-250 words per minute, so divide the word count by reading speed.