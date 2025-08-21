In addition to revolutionising music, the global pop phenomenon BTS has had a big influence on fashion and there is no doubt about it. Even with their well-known chart-topping tunes, the group's loyal fan following, ARMY is enthralled with their lavish watch collection. These timepieces, which have a total value of over a million dollars are believed to symbolise the unique fashion preferences of each member. Among them BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has a penchant for exquisite watches. His reputation for possessing a sophisticated sense of style is matched to his love of expensive timepieces. Let's take a close look at the lavish watch collection of BTS V.

BTS V Watch Collection Cartier Tank Louis V is the ideal representative for Cartier, the jeweller of the aristocracy. His Panthère de Cartier watch which resembles a bracelet made of jewels is more than just a timepiece. As fierce as its namesake, it has an 18-carat gold body and a diamond-studded dial. V was chosen to symbolise the Panthère collection's audacious attitude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv) Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Eight Days Limited Edition With only 50 pieces in the world, V's watch is a true masterpiece. This rare timepiece with its hand-wound movement and impressive eight-day power reserve is both elegant and durable. Its polished, elegant and subtly unique design is reflected in its stainless steel case and crocodile leather strap.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Duomètre Quantième In 2017, V received the beautiful Jaeger-LeCoultre Duomètre Quantième Lunaire as a birthday gift from his devoted Chinese fans. Made of 18-carat pink gold, this stunning timepiece features a moon phase calendar—a poetic detail that perfectly suits V often described as the most ethereal member of BTS.

(Image Credits: Instagram) Gucci Le Marché des Merveilles V and Gucci are a perfect match, and his Gucci Le Marché des Merveilles watch is proof. The watch features a gold case, a brown leather strap and a striped dial with Gucci’s signature bee from the 1970s. It’s a playful yet luxurious accessory that perfectly captures V's own unique style.

Swiss Military Hanowa Men's Oceanic For days when he’s not on the red carpet, V has the Swiss Military Hanowa Oceanic. This watch is built for adventure with a durable rubber strap and 100-metre water resistance. It’s the most affordable in his collection, proving that true style isn't about the price tag.