In addition to revolutionising music, the global pop phenomenon BTS has had a big influence on fashion and there is no doubt about it. Even with their well-known chart-topping tunes, the group's loyal fan following, ARMY is enthralled with their lavish watch collection. These timepieces, which have a total value of over a million dollars are believed to symbolise the unique fashion preferences of each member. Among them BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has a penchant for exquisite watches. His reputation for possessing a sophisticated sense of style is matched to his love of expensive timepieces. Let's take a close look at the lavish watch collection of BTS V.
BTS V Watch Collection
Cartier Tank Louis
V is the ideal representative for Cartier, the jeweller of the aristocracy. His Panthère de Cartier watch which resembles a bracelet made of jewels is more than just a timepiece. As fierce as its namesake, it has an 18-carat gold body and a diamond-studded dial. V was chosen to symbolise the Panthère collection's audacious attitude.
Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Eight Days Limited Edition
With only 50 pieces in the world, V's watch is a true masterpiece. This rare timepiece with its hand-wound movement and impressive eight-day power reserve is both elegant and durable. Its polished, elegant and subtly unique design is reflected in its stainless steel case and crocodile leather strap.
Jaeger-LeCoultre Duomètre Quantième
In 2017, V received the beautiful Jaeger-LeCoultre Duomètre Quantième Lunaire as a birthday gift from his devoted Chinese fans. Made of 18-carat pink gold, this stunning timepiece features a moon phase calendar—a poetic detail that perfectly suits V often described as the most ethereal member of BTS.
Gucci Le Marché des Merveilles
V and Gucci are a perfect match, and his Gucci Le Marché des Merveilles watch is proof. The watch features a gold case, a brown leather strap and a striped dial with Gucci’s signature bee from the 1970s. It’s a playful yet luxurious accessory that perfectly captures V's own unique style.
Swiss Military Hanowa Men's Oceanic
For days when he’s not on the red carpet, V has the Swiss Military Hanowa Oceanic. This watch is built for adventure with a durable rubber strap and 100-metre water resistance. It’s the most affordable in his collection, proving that true style isn't about the price tag.
EONIQ Customised Navigator
Not all of V’s watches are from famous brands. The EONIQ Customised Navigator is special because it can be uniquely designed. V’s version has an automatic movement and a sleek skeleton dial. This watch proves that true luxury isn't always about the price tag; it's about the unique story it tells.