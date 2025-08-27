Our lungs are very important to our well-being and yet most of us take them for granted until breathing problems arise. Simple exercises in breathing can help very much to build up the lungs, enhance oxygenation, and protect lung capacity. By incorporating these practices into our daily routine, we can significantly improve our respiratory health, increase energy levels and reduce the risk of lung diseases. Furthermore, these exercises can also help alleviate stress and anxiety, promote better sleep and enhance overall physical performance.

In a conversation with The Daily Jagran, Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Critical Care & Pulmonology Head – CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram shared simple breathing exercises that help to make your lungs strong. Breathing Exercises To Strengthen Lungs 1. Diaphragmatic (Belly) Breathing Also referred to as abdominal breathing, this exercise involves the use of the diaphragm for deeper and more effective breathing. Sit or recline, put one hand on your belly and the other on your chest. Breathe in slowly through the nose so that your belly rises, then breathe out slowly through pursed lips. Doing it for 5–10 minutes a day can enhance lung function and relieve breathlessness.

ALSO READ: 4 Nutrient-Dense Drinks That Cleanse Your Lungs And Boost Immunity 2. Pursed-Lip Breathing This exercise maintains the airways open for longer, so breathing becomes easier. Inhale through your nose for two counts, then exhale through pursed lips for four counts as if blowing out a candle. It is particularly beneficial for individuals with COPD or asthma and can also aid in enhanced breathing during exercise.

3. Equal Breathing (Sama Vritti) Borrowed from yoga, this technique equilibrates inhalation and exhalation. Breathe in through the nose for four breaths, then breathe out for the same number. Gradually, you can increase the count to six or eight. Not only does this enhance lung capacity, it also induces relaxation and eases stress.

4. Rib Stretch This exercise opens up the chest and increases lung flexibility. Sit or stand with your back straight, breathe out fully, then slowly breathe in deeply while filling your lungs completely. Hold for 10–15 seconds and exhale. Repeat three times for general lung expansion.