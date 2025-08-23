Menstrual cramps, medically known as dysmenorrhea are a monthly struggle for many women. Along with discomfort, they may cause bloating, fatigue, and mood fluctuations. While painkillers can provide temporary relief, incorporating certain foods into your diet can naturally help ease cramps by reducing inflammation, relaxing muscles and supporting hormonal balance. Incorporating several foods into your routine along with staying hydrated, light physical activity and stress management can make periods more manageable.

In a conversation with The Daily Jagran, Dr. Deepika Aggarwal – Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram listed foods that help ease period cramps.

Foods That Ease Period Cramps

Leafy Green Vegetables

Spinach, kale and fenugreek leaves are packed with magnesium which helps relax uterine muscles and reduce cramping. They are also rich in iron, replenishing levels lost during menstruation to prevent weakness and fatigue.

Fatty Fish

Salmon, mackerel and sardines are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats have anti-inflammatory effects and can lower prostaglandin levels, chemicals that trigger uterine contractions, thereby reducing pain.

Bananas

High in potassium and vitamin B6, bananas can help regulate muscle contractions, minimise bloating and boost serotonin production, improving mood during menstruation.

Nuts And Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds supply magnesium and healthy fats that enhance blood flow and relax muscles. Flaxseeds also support estrogen balance, contributing to hormonal stability.

Dark Chocolate (in Moderation)

Dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa contains magnesium and antioxidants that can ease muscle tension and elevate mood. Opt for low-sugar varieties to avoid unnecessary spikes in blood sugar.

Herbal Teas

Chamomile and ginger teas contain anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties that relax uterine muscles, reduce stress and promote restful sleep.

Berries And Citrus Fruits

Blueberries, strawberries, oranges and lemons are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants which help fight inflammation and enhance iron absorption, improving energy levels.

Whole Grains

Oats, brown rice and quinoa provide complex carbohydrates and B vitamins that help stabilise blood sugar, relax muscles and maintain energy.