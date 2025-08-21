Brain and nervous system disorders in children can affect their development, learning and quality of life. The earlier these issues are identified, the better the outcomes with treatment or therapy. Parents are often the first to notice subtle changes or delays and understanding the warning signs can make a critical difference. In a conversation with The Daily Jagran, Dr. (Prof) Sumit Sinha, Principal Director & Unit Head, Neurosurgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka listed warning signs of possible brain or neurological disorder in children.

Warning Signs Of Brain Disorders In Children

Developmental Delays

If your child is not meeting major milestones such as sitting, walking or speaking within the expected age range, it may signal an underlying neurological issue.

What to watch for:

No head control by 4 months

Not sitting by 9 months

No single words by 15–18 months

Unusual muscle stiffness or floppiness

Early developmental delays can be caused by conditions like cerebral palsy, intellectual disability or genetic disorders.

Seizures or Sudden Unusual Movements

Seizures can vary in appearance and are not always dramatic. They may show up as blank stares, twitching of the limbs, or sudden jerking movements.

What to watch for:

Staring spells where the child is unresponsive

Sudden body jerks or loss of consciousness

Repeated head drops or eye rolling

Any suspected seizure activity should be evaluated by a neurologist immediately.

ALSO READ: Suffering From Memory Loss? Doctor Shares Ways To Recognise Early Signs Of Brain Disorders

Behavioural or Emotional Changes

Unexplained changes in mood, extreme irritability or a sudden loss of interest in surroundings can sometimes be neurological in origin.

What to watch for:

Frequent meltdowns or aggressive behaviour

Regression in learned skills (e.g., forgetting words or toilet habits)

Sudden withdrawal or lack of eye contact

These signs could be associated with autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, or other neuropsychiatric conditions.

Difficulty With Coordination or Balance

Problems with walking, frequent falls, or clumsiness might point to issues in the brain areas that control movement.

What to watch for:

Unsteady gait or frequent tripping

Trouble using hands or holding objects

Slurred speech or drooling in older children

Such symptoms could be linked to cerebellar disorders or neuromuscular conditions.

ALSO READ: What Is Brain Fog? How Monsoon Humidity Affects Focus, Mood And Overall Brain Health?

Persistent Headaches or Vomiting

Frequent headaches—especially if they wake a child from sleep or are accompanied by vomiting—could indicate increased pressure inside the brain.

What to watch for:

* Headaches that worsen over time

* Morning vomiting without nausea

* Visual changes or double vision

These are red flags that warrant urgent medical evaluation to rule out serious issues like brain tumours or hydrocephalus.

Conclusion

If you're concerned about any of these signs in your child, don’t wait. Early intervention can dramatically improve your child’s long-term health and development. Consult a pediatric neurologist or your paediatrician for guidance.