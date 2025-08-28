This Ganesh Chaturthi, there's never been a more stylish time for Bollywood fashion. The celebrities are wearing some gorgeous looks that combine tradition with a touch of modernity. We get to see everything from opulent silks to delicate pastels and saturated colours, most of which include a beautiful Maharashtrian touch. This festival reminds us that a festival is not just a tradition but comes with its own aura and fashion contributes significantly towards it. As houses glow with smiles and ornamentation for the arrival of Lord Ganesha, the clothing glows equally. This powerful blend of spirituality and fashion demonstrates that there is no need to choose between the two; it is possible to have both. Let's take a look at the best fashion moments of Bollywood celebs from Ganapati Bappa's celebration.

Bollywood Celebs Ganesh Chaturthi Looks Genelia Deshmukh Genelia created a lovely atmosphere for Ganesh Chaturthi in her Marathi Mulgi outfit. Her deep green striped saree featured a contrasting red silk pallu and had intricate zari work. The traditional nose ring added to her stunning appearance. With layered gold jewellery and a bun adorned with gajra, her look paid elegant tribute to her heritage.

(Image Credits: Instagram) Sonali Bendre Sonali Bendre chose a beautiful pastel saree for Ganesh Chaturthi. Her pale pink saree with hints of ivory and yellow proves that subtle shades can be just as festive. With minimal makeup and elegant emerald and pearl jewellery, she perfectly showed how simple elegance can capture the spirit of the occasion.

(Image Credits: Instagram) Twinkle Khanna Twinkle Khanna embraced a lively and fun look for the festival. She wore a beautiful pink saree with intricate gold designs and a striking golden blouse. Her stylish gold earrings and low bun completed the outfit, creating a perfect mix of tradition and modern style. Posing with her pet added to the warmth of her festive appearance.

(Image Credits: Instagram) Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez totally nailed Ganesh Chaturthi vibes this year. She rocked this pink-lilac silk saree that shimmered just enough nothing too loud, just straight-up classy. No bangles crowding her wrists, hair pulled back all neat in a bun. (Image Credits: Instagram) Mrunal Thakur Mrunal Thakur looked stunning as she welcomed Bappa in a beautiful pastel-hued suit. The delicate embellishments on her outfit were perfectly complemented by her long, open waves and elegant gold-toned jhumkas. Her style was a lovely mix of grace and modern flair, making her look both festive-ready and effortlessly chic.