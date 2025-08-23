- By Iram Hussain
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
With Ganesh Chaturthi approaching, it’s the perfect time to celebrate with both devotion and style. The festival which welcomes Lord Ganesha, is an opportunity to embrace the rich tradition of ethnic fashion. It's the moment to pull out your most beautiful sarees, lehengas and anarkalis, and adorn yourself with all the right jewellery and accessories. This year, why not take your festive look to the next level? You can find endless inspiration from Bollywood divas who effortlessly blend classic elegance with modern trends.
Whether you lean towards a timeless, traditional outfit or prefer to experiment with chic Indo-Western fusion wear, the key is to put your best fashion foot forward and make a memorable statement as you welcome the festive spirit. Here, we've compiled some best looks of Bollywood beauties that are perfect for festive inspiration.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Fashion
Paithani Saree
Madhuri Dixit’s Paithani saree in vibrant orange and green is perfect to attend a festive puja. Her choice to pair it with a traditional Maharashtrian Nath and gold jewellery makes her look celebration-ready, proving that classic ethnic wear can be both elegant and a stunning style statement.
(Image Credits: Instagram)
Ivory Skirt With Blouse
Here, Janhvi Kapoor shows how to ace your Ganesh Chaturthi look with a stunning lehenga. Her ivory skirt and intricate, gold halter-neck blouse perfectly balance tradition with modern style. Paired with elegant ethnic jewellery, this sophisticated look is both trendy and timeless, making it a perfect choice for the festive season.
(Image Credits: Instagram)
Salwar Suit
Kajol looks absolutely radiant in this festive attire. Her mustard-hued salwar suit with subtle gold detailing perfectly blends elegance and sophistication. Styled with a minimalist touch, she proves that you don't need heavy embellishments to make a statement.
(Image Credits: Instagram)
Sharara Suit
Shilpa Shetty’s vibrant floral sharara suit is the perfect festive statement. Its bright, multi-coloured print feels joyful and modern, making it ideal for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Styled with long earrings and a trendy hairdo, it’s a look that combines traditional elegance with a chic, contemporary flair.
(Image Credits: Instagram)
Sequined Lehenga
This purple-hued sequin embellished lehenga donned by Tamannaah Bhatia exudes festive vibes. The matching net dupatta goes so well with the ensemble. Style your look accordingly to leave a lasting impact on the festival.
(Image Credits: Instagram)