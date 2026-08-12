Hariyali Teej Jhula Decoration: The festival of Hariyali Teej is celebrated in honour of love and devotion and the monsoon season. One of the most delightful rituals of the festival is to decorate and enjoy a swing, known as jhula, locally. Swinging on Jhula is symbolises the divine love and the playful bond between Goddess Radha and Lord Krishna.

During the festive event, the family gathers to sing folk songs, swing and take photographs of the festive atmosphere. Therefore, in 2026, if you also want to make your Jhula stand out with bright colours, beautiful flowers, greenery and soft lighting, here is a list of 5 beautiful jhula decoration ideas to elevate your home during Hariyali Teej.

5 Beautiful Jhula Decoration Ideas For Hariyali Teej 2026 1. Traditional Jhula With Flowers And Fragrance Opt for a traditional jhula packed with colourful and fragrant flowers, which is appropriate for the Sawan mood. For decoration, opt for a garland of marigolds, roses, mogra and other fragrant flowers. White flowers will give a touch of elegance and aroma; opt for yellow ones for festiveness.

Traditional Jhula With Flowers And Fragrance (Image Credit: Canva) In order to have a harmonious look, use two long garlands on both sides of the jhula and make a small bouquet in the middle of the backrest. Additionally, include some green leaves to emphasise the monsoon theme. Such decoration will be ideal for taking a nice photo.

2. Monsoon-Inspired Green Decoration Of Jhula Being connected to the monsoon season, jhula must also remind you of this season. Decorate the swing with artificial vines, mango leaves, bel patra or banana leaves. Put small potted plants around the jhula to create a garden-like atmosphere.

Monsoon-Inspired Green Decoration Of Jhula (Image Credit: Canva) Also, decorate the jhula with green cushions, a leafy runner and some floral decorations in pink, yellow or white colours. This is the perfect decoration in case you live in an apartment since the artificial greenery will stay fresh during the whole holiday and is easy to care for.

3. Pastel Theme Decorate the jhula with pastel drapes, including colourful dupattas or old sarees. Bandhani, leheriya, gota-patti, embroidery- all these fabrics are perfect for this decoration. Drape the fabric on the ropes or put it above the jhula in the form of a canopy. Use festive colours in soft shades like green, pink, yellow, orange and red. To embellish the drapes, use tassels, latkans or decorative borders on the ends. Put some embroidered cushions and cover with a matching cover.

Pastel Theme Jhula (Image Credit: Canva) 4. Circular Jhula Wrapped With Beautiful Flowers In case of an evening party, combine fairy lights with traditional diyas. Wrap the LED lights around the circular swing's frame and ropes, making sure that the wires don't affect the movements. Put diyas on the nearby table or around the jhula, not under it.

Circular Jhula Wrapped With Beautiful Flowers (Image Credit: Canva) ALSO READ: 6 Beautiful Mandala Mehndi Designs To Try This Hariyali Teej 2026 5. Traditional Aesthetic Jhula Create a picture-perfect focal point by tying a wooden jhula in the middle of your varanda. Hang strings of marigold, rose and mogra from a rod or decorative frame for a colourful backdrop. Cover the jhula with traditionally embroidered or worked fabrics, along with contrasting cushions.

Traditional Aesthetic Jhula (Image Credit: Canva) Around the Jhula, draw a minimal rangoli pattern, using flower petals, coloured powder or grains. Add brass urli bowls filled with water and floating flowers for a traditional touch. Keep the design simple if the jhula is placed in a compact space, so the seating area remains comfortable and easy to access.

ALSO READ: Solah Shringar For Hariyali Teej 2026: 16 Chic Ways To Style Traditional Adornments Lastly, ensure that your jhula is well installed before carrying out any decoration on it. Using flowers, clothes, and greenery can truly make your jhula the most beautiful spot in your house for Hariyali Teej 2026.

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