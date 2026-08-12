Solah Shringar for Hariyali Teej 2026: Solah Shringar are regarded as significant during Hariyali Teej. Married women adorn them for the divine blessings of marital harmony, long lives for their husbands and also symbolise prosperity, devotion, and grace. This year, give your solah shringar a fresh, chic twist. Here are 16 easy ideas to style these traditional adornments for the celebration.

What Are Solah Shringar? Solah means sixteen, and Shringar means adornments or cosmetics; these are traditional 16 adornments that culturally symbolise womanhood, her marriage and completeness. These 16 adornments also represent the divine feminine energy (Shakti), prosperity and fertility. Now, let’s take a look at 16 elements of Solah Shringar and how to style them in 2026. 16 Modern Solah Shringar Ideas To Try For Hariyali Teej 2026 1. Bindi One of the significant elements of Solah Shringar is a Bindi. Opt for a Bindi that matches your traditional outfit or strikes a contrast to it. You can also opt for a timeless and traditionally significant red bindi that adds effortless elegance to traditional looks.

Bindi (Canva) 2. Sindoor Sindoor signifies the marital status of a woman. It is a fine line of sindoor between your hair partition that completes a married woman’s look. Don’t cover half of your head with sindoor; apply it mindfully and neatly within the centre partition of your hair for a minimal aesthetic look.

Sindoor (Instagram @Katrinakaif) 3. Maang Tikka To balance a desi look and to keep all eyes on your traditional green drape for hariyali teez, opt for a minimal and delicate mang tikka that matches the colour of the embroidery of your outfit to add instant elegance to any hairstyle.

Maang Tikka (Instagram @sobhitad) 4. Kajal Kohl-rimmed eyes are never out of fashion and give your eyes depth. Opt for smudge-free Kajal and apply a thin line in your lower waterline; just follow the shape of your lower waterline, and dramatic eyes are ready to steal the heart of your man.

Kajal (Instagram @Deepikapadukone) 5. Nose Ring (Nath) A nose ring is another element of traditional Solah Shringar. If you want a statement nath, opt for a delicate gold nath that looks graceful. Additionally, for a modern touch, pick a small studded nose pin instead.

Modern Nose Ring (Canva) 6. Earrings (Karnphool) No traditional look is complete without earrings. Opt for traditional golden temple jhumkas, or chandbali or karnphool earrings that add regal elegance to your look. Match them with your neckpiece for a coordinated look. Pick earrings as per your face shape, saree, hairstyle and neckline.

Earrings (Image Credit: Instagram @tarasutaria) 7. Necklace (Haar) A necklace is another element of traditional women's adornment during Hariyali Teej. Layer a choker with a long haar. This adds volume without feeling heavy. 8. Mangalsutra Mangalsutra is another bridal accessory that signifies her marital status. Keep your mangalsutra classic with tiny black beads and a gold pendant, which stays timeless every year. Mangalsutra (Instagram @Katrinakaif) 9. Bangles (Chuda) Green bangles are all over the internet, thanks to Sawan month and the upcoming Hariyali Teej festival. Mix in gold bangles for extra shine. Golden Bangles (Instagram @/aditiraohydari) 10. Waistband (Kamarbandh) A kamarbandh cinches your saree or lehenga beautifully. It also highlights your waist. Opt for a kamarbandh that is classy but also modern and doesn’t overwhelm your overall festive look. Kamarbandh (Instagram @/thedeverakonda) 11. Rings Want to beautify your hand? Pick a statement ring on one hand. Keep the other hand simple with mehendi and bangles. Rings (Instagram @/aditiraohydari) 12. Anklets (Payal) Silver or gold payal with tiny bells adds music to your steps. Pick a design that matches your outfit. Statement Payal (Instagram @aditiraohydari) 13. Toe Rings (Bichhiya) Bichhiya is a small detail, but it matters. It's a symbol of marital tradition, worn with pride. Bichiya (Canva) 14. Hair Accessories (Juda Pin) Add a romantic and modern charm to your look with delicate hair accessories. Add flowers or a jewelled pin to your bun. It gives your hairstyle a festive finish. Hair Accessories (Instagram @aditiraohydari) 15. Mehendi Adorn your hands with beautiful Intricate or minimal mehndi patterns for the Teej festival. Let it dry overnight to give the best shade. Beautiful Mehndi Designs To Try This Hariyali Teej 2026 (Image Credit: Canva) 16. Perfume (Ittar) Lastly, complete your shringar with a light, floral ittar or perfume that complements the vibe of monsoon season. When you smell good, you somehow leave a lasting impression. ALSO READ: 6 Beautiful Mandala Mehndi Designs To Try This Hariyali Teej 2026 Hariyali Teej 2026 Styling Tips For A Chic Festive Look: 1. Opt for the colour of your outfit mindfully and one that suits your skin tone. Green, red, and yellow work best for Teej. Also, match your jewellery tones with your outfit's embroidery for a balanced look. 2. Keep your look balanced. Pick a statement saree and balance out the look with minimal accessories. 3. Comfort matters too because you'll be doing puja, swinging, and dancing. Therefore, choose bangles and anklets that don't feel too heavy. ALSO READ: Hariyali Teej 2026: 5 Latest Blouse Neck Designs To Elevate Your Traditional Saree

How To Style Solah Shringar With A Modern Twist For Hariyali Teej? Solah shringar is not just sixteen adornments; it symbolises womanhood, marriage and divine feminine power. Embracing these traditional adornments is a way to celebrate tradition. Therefore, this Hariyali Teej, revamp your look with little modern fashion upgrades but keep the soul of tradition alive. Lastly, choose what makes you feel confident and happy and celebrate the season in style.

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