Grow Strawberry At Home: There is something very soothing and pleasing about picking fresh, red, ripe strawberries from one’s own balcony garden. Strawberries are the simplest fruits that can be cultivated at home. Besides being beautiful, they are packed with nutrients and antioxidants like Vitamin C, thocyanins and phenolic acids, which support heart health and the immune system. They are versatile and can be incorporated into the daily diet. Growing strawberries on the balcony does not require any rocket science, but some pots, good soil and care.
Cultivating strawberries in the balcony pots is not just space-efficient but also rewarding. Homegrown strawberries are fresher, free of chemicals and tend to taste sweeter. If you are a gardening beginner or a plant lover, you can easily grow strawberries in pots, keeping in mind the right variety, adequate sunlight and some simple steps.
Easy Ways To Grow Strawberries In A Balcony Pot
Select A Good Pot And Ensure Drainage
Choose a pot that is at least 12 inches deep and wide to accommodate healthy root growth. Also, make sure that it has drainage holes to prevent waterlogging, which can cause the roots to rot over time.
Use Good Quality And Well-Drained Soil
Use a well-rich, porous potting mix and blend compost or coco coir into the regular potting soil to enhance drainage, aeration and nutrient retention. Strawberries grow best in slightly acidic soil as well as in containers or gardens
Provide Ample Sunlight
Position the balcony pots in a sunny location so that the strawberry plants receive a minimum of 6 -8 hours of direct sunlight daily. Increased sunlight results in sweeter, larger and more abundant fruits.
Maintain Consistent Moisture-Water Balance
Water the soil regularly in excess enough to keep it moist, to prevent drying down. Water at the bottom of the plant in the morning to avoid wet leaves and reduce fungal treatment.
Feed Wisely Using Balanced Fertiliser
Pour a water-soluble or an equalising, slow-release organic fertiliser into the root area for each 2-4 weeks throughout the growth period. Avoid excessive leafy growth as high nitrogen mixes will reduce the yield of the fruits.
Mulch And Pinch Runners Often
The soil should be mulched with straw, coco husk or dried leaves to trap moisture. This will also help the berries to be clean. Runners (long stems with small plants on the end) should be plucked off early so that the main plant spends all of its energy producing larger, sweeter fruits for harvest.
Harvest At The Correct Time
Harvest strawberries when they are completely red and ripe. Harvest often prompts the plant to put on more fruits throughout the season naturally and abundantly.
If you are planning to fill your balcony garden with yielding plants, growing strawberries in pots is the best choice. Apart from following the above steps, you need to be a little patient and handle them with care to get juicy strawberries at home.