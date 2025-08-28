DIY Hair Mask: There is hardly any woman who does not dream of achieving longer, stronger and healthier hair naturally. Although there are several commercial shampoos and serums available in the market, they are laden with chemicals, often doing more harm than good. Little do people know that the ultimate solution for healthy and longer strands lies in the kitchen. Chia seeds and coconut oil are the Indian household staples that are celebrated for their beauty benefits. This duo, when combined, make a perfect miracle hair growth mask tackling common hair concerns like dryness, frizz, and lack of volume.

Chia seeds and coconut oil are packed with nutrients that provide nourishment to the scalp and prevent breakage, imparting shine. This DIY chia seeds and coconut oil hair mask is cost-effective and safe for regular use. Here is how you can make a homemade DIY chia seeds and coconut oil hair mask for healthy, shiny and longer strands.

DIY Chia Seeds And Coconut Oil Hair Mask Recipe

Ingredients

2 tablespoons chia seeds

½ cup warm water

2 tablespoons organic coconut oil (cold-pressed if possible)

A few drops of rosemary essential oil (for extra growth boost) - Optional

ALSO READ: 5 DIY Hair Masks That Speed Up Hair Growth Naturally

Method

Soak The Chia Seeds: Add warm water to the chia seeds and soak them for 20 - 30 minutes. They’ll swell up and form a gel.

Blend Into A Paste: Once the seeds are gelatinous, blend or mash them into a smooth paste.

Mix In Coconut Oil: Add coconut oil to the chia seeds paste and stir until well combined. You can also add 3 - 4 drops of rosemary essential oil.

Apply To Hair And Scalp: Section your hair and start applying the mask from root to tip. Make sure your scalp gets a good massage as it helps with blood circulation.

Leave It On: Wrap your hair in a shower cap and allow the mask to sit for 30 - 45 minutes.

Rinse Off: Wash with a mild shampoo. You might need two rounds to get all the oil out. Follow it with a conditioner.

Homemade Chia Seeds And Coconut Oil Hair Mask For Hair Growth (Image Credits: Canva)

How Often To Use DIY Chia Seeds And Coconut Oil Hair Mask?

This homemade hair mask can be applied at least once a week. Remain consistent with the application and you will achieve softer, shinier, stronger strands within a month or two.