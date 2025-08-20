- By Iram Hussain
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 04:01 PM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor, a true Bollywood fashionista is currently busy in promoting her upcoming film 'Param Sundari'. The actress is making rounds on he internet for her stunning promotional looks that are a testament to her impeccable style. As Janhvi Kapoor juggles a packed schedule of events and appearances, she's dishing out effortless desi glamour, making her a top source of inspiration for the upcoming wedding season. With her stunning ensembles, she's showcasing the beauty of traditional Indian attire, from elegant sarees to bold accessories. Whether she's rocking a floral saree or a modern lehenga, Janhvi's looks are a masterclass in elegance and sophistication, making her the perfect muse for anyone seeking monsoon wedding fashion inspiration.
Janhvi Kapoor Looks For Monsoon Wedding
Blouse With Skirt
This heavily embellished sleeveless blouse complemented with a pleated skirt in the hue of ivory is a breathtaking choice to make a strong fashion statement at a wedding function. Janhvi's gold-toned jewellery added a perfect regal charm to her entire look.
Magenta Saree
A saree can never go wrong for pre-wedding festivities. This magenta floral drape with a hint of blue is a beautiful choice to slay like a true ethnic diva. Pair it with the right oxidised accessories to amp up your overall look.
Floral Jaal Saree
Go extra with your monsoon fashion like the actress. Here, the majestic floral jaal saree paired with a bead-embellished blouse is all you need to add a fresh twist to your traditional ensemble. Keep it simple yet natural with subtle makeup to shine at the wedding event.
Half-Saree Look
Janhvi's blush golden half saree is a masterpiece to showcase your regal affair. Her choice for a matching embellished blouse featuring dramatic elements goes so well with the outfit, enhancing its overall appeal to the next level.
Georgette Saree
Keep it easy-breezy this monsoon with a floral georgette saree like the actress. This pink shade floral-printed drape exudes subtle sophistication and sheer elegance. Grab something identical to stay comfortable at the wedding.
