From reels to restlessness, it has become a common bedtime routine for all Gen Zs and Millennials to browse social media, watch videos or reply to messages late at night. Doomscrolling has eaten up the peace one needs for a sound sleep. This stimulation on devices has made it hard to relax.

In Ayurveda, it is said that a restful sleep is an important pillar of overall wellbeing. Dr Partap Chauhan, Ayurvedacharya and wellness ambassador, explains that Ayurveda stresses dinacharya or daily routine, in which a gentle transition from the activity of the day to the quiet of night can help improve sleep and keep the body’s rhythm more balanced.

5 Quick Bedtime Rituals To Replace Nighttime Screen Time Make A Digital Sunset One easy way to improve your bedtime routine as suggested by Dr Partap Chauhan, is to choose a specific time to stop using electronic devices. Ideally, cut back on phone, laptop and television use for at least 30-60 minutes before bed.

Rather than transitioning from a stimulating screen to sleep, think of this time as a 'digital sunset'. Dim the lights, put your phone down and slowly calm your mind. Keep your phone away from you before going to sleep (Image:Maginific) Stick To A Regular Sleeping Schedule Dr Pratap advocates that Ayurveda is based on following a routine. Try to go to bed and wake up at about the same time each day. It helps to create a regular pattern. Don’t wait until you are exhausted; set a bedtime that allows you to get enough time to have a restful sleep. This is especially important if you are trying to reset a broken sleep cycle. Swap Scrolling For Calming Rituals The time spent scrolling can be used for simple and relaxing activities. Reading a few pages of a calming book, doing some gentle breathing exercises, listening to soft music or spending a few quiet moments in reflection can be helpful to signal that the day is coming to an end.

You might also want to include a warm bath or shower in your relaxing evening ritual. The goal is not to construct a complicated routine but to develop habits that foster calmness and limit stimulation. ALSO READ: Try Sudha Chandran's Ayurveda-Inspired Beauty Regime For All-Natural Care Watch Out For Late-Night Eating Late-night meals and snacking can become another element of an unhealthy bedtime routine. Ayurveda says that one should allow sufficient time for the digestive system to settle down before sleeping. If possible, eat a light meal late at night. Eat dinner earlier. For some people, heavy, spicy or very rich foods close to bedtime may be uncomfortable and may disrupt restful sleep. Late snacking only leads to poor-quality sleep and bloating (Image:Magnific) Practise Mindful Breathing For A Few Minutes If you still can't stop thinking about it after you hang up, try a few minutes of slow, comfortable breathing. Concentrate on the natural rhythm of your breath, not undone tasks, notifications or tomorrow’s schedule.

This simple practice can be a change from the busy digital world to a quieter bedtime environment. ALSO READ: Should You Drink Water Right After Eating? The Ideal Time Explained While all this will take under 10 minutes to own and make a part of your routine, the most important change, as per Dr Partap Chauhan, is to realise that sleep is not wasted time. It is a vital component of maintaining physical, mental and emotional health. A healthier digital bedtime routine does not mean ditching technology completely. Rather, it means drawing lines around when technology is serving you and when it is starting to get in the way of rest.