Tired Girl Makeup Trend: While scrolling through social media platforms like TikTok or Instagram, what has caught the eyes of beauty enthusiasts is the Tired Girl look. This new beauty trend is gaining traction, especially among Gen Z. Unlike the typical beauty trends that celebrate flawless skin and radiance, the Tired Girl look is all about embracing the flaws that are the result of tiredness and fatigue. Jenna Ortega, aka Addams, who has popularised the look in the Netflix series ‘Wednesday,’ has become a proud face of this beauty trend, where the whole idea is to look disinterested and unbothered.

Inspired by the idea that makeup doesn’t always need to be heavy or polished to look attractive, this trend focuses on a natural and flawed look to balance glow with realism. With smudged eyeliner, dark circles under the eyes, tousled hair and a general air of fatigue, this look of exhaustion has created a part of rebellion and art of social media. So, what is this ‘Tired Girl’ makeup trend?

What Is The Tired Girl Makeup Trend? The Tired Girl makeup trend celebrates imperfection and simplicity. Instead of a full glam makeup look, this beauty trend embraces soft under-eye smudges, flushed cheeks and hydrated skin. While Ortega, in the ‘Wednesday’ series, was seen wearing soft charcoal shadows with a matte skin base and diffused lip that appeared natural yet curated, was inspired by the 1990s grunge and goth look.

ALSO READ: How To Nail The Fairy Dust Eye Makeup Trend Taking Over 2025 Beauty Looks? As Gen Z are perpetually dealing with burnout, overloaded information and hustle culture, fatigue has oddly become relatable and fashionable. Fiona Horne, the lead singer of Def FX, also linked this aesthetic to her own past back in the ‘90s. She recalled how the makeup artists would purposely enhance her tired, edgy appearance for music videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiona Horne (@captainfifi) Makeup Tips To Create The Tired Girl Look Minimal Base: Ditch the heavy foundation and opt for light coverage with tinted moisturisers or skin tints to enhance the natural skin texture. A touch of concealer under the eyes is optional to keep the look authentic. Smudged Eyeliner And Soft Shadows: Perfect winged eyeliner is out of fashion. The Tired Girl look is more about messy eyeliner, smudged shadows or even yesterday’s makeup vibe. This gives an undone charm that feels effortless and relatable.

Tired Girl Makeup Trend (Image Credits: Instagram) Flushed, Lived In Blush: The key to mastering this makeup trend is the blush that gives a flushed look, like coming from a brisk walk or staying up too late. Cream blushes in muted pinks, peaches or berry shades create that healthy, slightly tired flush.