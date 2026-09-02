The best places to retire are somewhere you can have financial security, and you can still enjoy life. Retirement means fixed income for many. Therefore, finding a place that is under budget is not enough to live comfortably. Not one, but numerous aspects make a place good for retirement, from low taxes to overall cost of living; the place that is near a hospital or your knowns is also an important aspect.

Top 5 Best Places To Live After Retirement In 2026 Overall Rank City Total Score Affordability Rank Activities Rank Quality of Life Rank Health Care Rank 1 Orlando, FL 63.38 2 17 77 11 2 Miami, FL 59.40 54 6 91 29 3 Tampa, FL 59.29 41 10 34 89 4 Scottsdale, AZ 58.87 114 18 1 35 5 Casper, WY 58.79 3 63 23 65 Source: WalletHub surveyed the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 US cities across 45 key metrics, ranging from cost of living and tax laws to access to quality health care. Which Are the 5 Best Cities to Live After Retirement and Why? 1. Orlando Orlando, Florida, is the best city to live after retirement. The major reason for its top ranking is the lack of taxes. Alongside, the Florida doesn’t have any Florida does not have an estate or inheritance tax (or even income tax). Additionally, the city is one of the cheapest cities for homemakers and has one of the fastest-growing home health care systems, as per a WalletHub study.

Lastly, as far as recreational activities are concerned, the city hosts a high number of music venues, fishing facilities, art galleries and adult volunteer activities, making it truly a perfect retirement home. Orlando, Florida, is the best city to live after retirement (Image Credit: Canva) 2. Miami Also in Florida, Miami is the second best city to live in after retirement. The place is packed with recreational activities, thanks to art galleries, fishing facilities, and museums. Just like Orlando, the city is tax-friendly, and the city loves to walk, keeping the population healthy and hardworking.

Miami is the second best city to live in after retirement (Image Credit: Canva) 3. Tampa Tampa, Florida, is the third best city to live in after retirement. The city is tax-friendly and also thrives on the safety and security of its citizens, with its low crime rate. The city also gives retirees plenty of opportunities to stay active, thanks to its abundance of recreational and social opportunities.

Tampa, Florida, is the third best city to live in after retirement (Image Credit: Canva) 4. Scottsdale Scottsdale, Arizona is one of the best cities to live after retirement, all thanks to its growing health care system, quality of living, quality health care system and scenic views that truly make it worth it for retirees.

Scottsdale, Arizona is one of the best cities to live after retirement (Image Credit: Canva) 5. Casper The list of the top 5 best cities to live after retirement concludes with Casper, Wyoming, thanks to its low cost of living, no-state tax policy, and recreational activities like hiking and fishing, makes the place one of the best cities to live after retirement.

Casper, Wyoming (Image Credit: Canva) ALSO READ: Rs 5,000 A Month: Is This Key To Your Financial Freedom At 60? What To Consider Before Choosing A Retirement Destination Some of the most important things to consider before choosing a retirement destination are: 1. Cost of living

2. Housing affordability

3. Healthcare facilities

4. Climate and weather

5. Safety

6. Taxes

7. Transportation

8. Recreational activities

9. Access to parks and outdoor spaces

10. Proximity to family and essential services ALSO READ: Retiring At 58? Here’s How to Estimate Your Monthly EPS Pension How To Choose The Best Place To Live After Retirement? The best place to live after retirement is the one that is within your budget, in terms of cost of living, housing affordability, healthcare facilities, taxes and transportation. Also, climate and weather, safety, access to parks and outdoor spaces, along with proximity to family and essential services, matter.

FAQs How important is healthcare access when choosing a retirement location? Quality healthcare access is one of the most important aspects of choosing a retirement location, for the quality of living and peace of mind. Are there tax benefits for retirees in Florida? Yes, Florida is known as one of the most tax-friendly states for retirees. It does not have a state income tax. Alongside, the state also has no inheritance or estate tax.