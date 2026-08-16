Indian Foods For Gut Health: Chances are you might have already been suggested to add fibre and probiotics to your diet to improve your gut health, for smooth digestion. But the truth is, way before probiotics became a popular topic, Indian kitchens were following the principles of probiotics through their foods for centuries. From the comfy bowl of curd rice that you love to eat on a hot sunny day to the pickles that are always complementing the Indian Thali (plate), traditional Indian cuisines were taking care of the trillions of bacteria living in your gut.

Fermented Food For Digestion

According to the National Health Service of the United Kingdom, "Probiotics are the live bacteria and yeasts found in fermented foods and are believed to help restore balance in your gut when it's been disturbed by illness or treatment. While evidence is limited for many of the broader health claims, they're generally considered safe for people with a healthy immune system." Addionally, it also stated that, “A diet rich in fibre can help digestion and prevent constipation. And the aim is the recommended dietary intake of 30g of fibre a day. Therefore, for a healthy bowel, you need fibre from a variety of sources.”

5 Traditional Indian Foods That Improve Your Gut Health

Traditional Indian foods are secretly gut-health heroes. Fermented foods and beverages bring in natural probiotics. While fibre-packed foods soothe digestion. Together, they've kept Indian tummies happy for generations, without any fancy supplements needed. Therefore, here is a list of 5 traditional indian foods that improve your gut health through a brief table:

Food What It Is Why It's Good for Your Gut Buttermilk (Chaas) A light, spiced yoghurt drink Packed with probiotics that keep digestion smooth and beat the bloat Khichdi Comfort food made of rice and dal Gentle, fibre-rich, and easy on an upset stomach Idli Steamed rice-lentil cakes Naturally fermented, so it's probiotic-rich and easy to digest Curd Rice Rice mixed with fresh curd Cooling and loaded with good bacteria for a happy gut Kanji A tangy fermented carrot or beet drink A natural probiotic tonic that supports digestion and detox 1. Buttermilk Buttermilk is a light, spiced yoghurt drink, which is packed with probiotics. According to Dr S Ela, SDM College of Ayurveda Hospital And Research Centre, Kuthpady, Udupi, “The popular buttermilk in Indian households is a therapeutic elixir for the digestive tract, which is a rich source of milk fat globule membrane (MFGM), lactic acid bacteria, it also lowers intestinal pH to suppress harmful growth, reducing inflammation and directly restoring microbial balance along with pacifying Kapha and Vata dosha.”

Buttermilk For Gut Health (Image Credit: Canva) 2. Khichdi “In addition to fermented food, the traditional Indian plate is also rich in fibre, thanks to grains like bajra and jowar as well as lentils, legumes and vegetables prepared without much processing. The fibre is a prebiotic that feeds the good bacteria, helping to promote digestive health.” Dr Vidya K BNYS, MD, Medical Officer, Clinical Naturopathy, Kshemavana, Bangalore, shared.

Khichdi For Gut Health (Image Credit: Canva) 3. Idli The batter used to make idli, or dosa, goes through a natural fermentation process, driven by lactic acid bacteria and wild yeasts. This increases the number of good bacteria in the batter, which can support gut health and digestion.

Idli For Gut Health (Image Credit: Canva) 4. Dahi (Curd Rice) Dahi is one of the most consumed probiotic foods in India as it is filled with beneficial bacteria like Lactobacillus and Streptococcus. Apart from curd, fermented pickles and fermented rice dishes are also excellent examples of lactic acid bacteria found naturally in our food, which keeps our gut healthy and helps digest food easily.

Curd Rice For Gut Health (Image Credit: Canva) ALSO READ: Add This One Thing To Lemon Water To Relieve Morning Constipation 5. Kanji Kanji is an Indian local delicacy, and it is a tangy beverage from North India prepared using fermented black carrots (or beetroot) and mustard seeds. It is also a natural source of probiotics that supports digestion, detox and tastes refreshingly flavourful.